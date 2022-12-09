76ers vs. Lakers: Danuel House Jr. Could Miss Friday’s Game

The Philadelphia 76ers have a new name on their injury report going into the Friday night matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Added to the injury report on Thursday night was the veteran wing, Danuel House Jr.

According to the Sixers’ injury report, House is dealing with a foot laceration. It’s unclear when and how House suffered his setback, but it’s been an injury that’s kept him off the practice court over the last couple of days.

Following a Monday night loss on the road against the Houston Rockets, the Sixers returned home for a film session on Tuesday. Off from games on Wednesday and Thursday, the Sixers had the opportunity to hold back-to-back practice sessions.

Both times, House was a non-participant, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers revealed.

While House hasn’t participated in practice for the Sixers at all this week, the veteran still has a chance to play on Friday night against Los Angeles. Per Philadelphia’s injury report, House is questionable for the matchup.

Over the last ten games, House has averaged 20 minutes on the floor. He’s put up four shots per game, draining 52 percent of his field goals and knocking down 36 percent of his threes for six points per game.

If House can’t get the nod to go, the Sixers will likely look at the young veterans Matisse Thybulle and Furkan Korkmaz to take some of House’s minutes against the Lakers on Friday.

