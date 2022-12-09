76ers vs. Lakers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Friday

Everything you need to know for Friday's matchup between the 76ers and the Lakers.

The Philadelphia 76ers opened the week up by closing out a three-game road trip. After coming up short against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Memphis Grizzlies, the Sixers paid a visit to the rebuilding Houston Rockets on Monday.

Four quarters weren’t enough for Houston and Philly to find a winner. Neither was the additional five-minute period offered to both teams. The Sixers and the Rockets battled it out in double-overtime, with the home team pulling off the upset.

With a loss to the Rockets, the Sixers dropped their third-straight matchup. Now, they are 12-12 going into their Friday night matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

While some Sixers will benefit from having a three-day break in-between games, the team struggled to take advantage as a whole as injuries held out several players in the two practice sessions that took place on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Sixers will remain shorthanded going into the Friday night matchup, but the team has to find a way to get back on track and avoid falling below .500 once again.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Lakers battle it out on Friday night? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Date: Friday, December 9, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia/ESPN

Lakers TV Broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Lakers Listen: ESPNLA 710

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -4.5

Moneyline: PHI -175, LAL +145

Total O/U: 227.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook