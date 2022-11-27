76ers vs. Magic: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

Going into Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic, the shorthanded Sixers were coming off of a loss against the Charlotte Hornets. Considering the Magic were getting healthier, and the Sixers were set to miss multiple key starters, Orlando was viewed as the favorites going into Friday’s game.

As we learned this week, the shorthanded Sixers aren’t a team that should be doubted. With the temporary starting backcourt of Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton currently thriving, the Sixers have found ways to squeak out wins despite missing a handful of their key contributors.

On Friday night, the Sixers jumped above .500 for the second time this season by downing the Magic 107-99. Now, the Sixers and the Magic will meet once again on Sunday evening for the second matchup between the two teams at the Amway Center this weekend.

The recent trend of the Sixers battling shorthanded will continue. Meanwhile, Orlando could get more reinforcements back in the mix, which could offer the Magic a boost as they look to get payback over the 76ers on Sunday night.

Key Game Notes

76ers are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games

The total has gone under in seven of the Sixers’ last ten games

Sixers are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games vs. Orlando

Magic are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games

The total has gone under in six of Orlando’s last eight games

Sixers are 4-4 on the road this season

Magic are 4-6 at home this season

Injury Report

76ers

Joel Embiid - OUT

James Harden - OUT

Tyrese Maxey - OUT

Jaden Springer - OUT

Matisse Thybulle - OUT

Magic

Cole Anthony - OUT

Jonathan Isaac - OUT

Wendell Carter - OUT

Markelle Fultz - OUT

Kevon Harris - QUESTIONABLE

Chuma Okeke - OUT

Jalen Suggs - OUT

Terrence Ross - PROBABLE

Game Odds

Spread: Magic -2.5

Moneyline: PHI +105, ORL -125

Total O/U: 213.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Sixers +2.5

Moneyline: PHI +105

Total O/U: OVER 213.5