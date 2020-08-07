76ers vs. Magic: How to Watch, Live Stream, Odds & More

The Philadelphia 76ers will take the court for their fourth seeding game of the NBA's restart on Friday with a matchup against the Orlando Magic. Philly is coming off of their second-straight win against the Washington Wizards, and this time they will be shorthanded as the team's All-Star Ben Simmons is out with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Orlando is dealing with some injuries of their own. As of Friday morning, the Magic ruled out their star big man Aaron Gordon, who's dealing with a left hamstring strain. Despite two stars being out of each lineup, Friday night's game between the Magic and the Sixers should still be quite entertaining as multiple members of Orlando happen to be former Sixers players.

Most notably, former first pick Markelle Fultz will have an opportunity to play his former team while coming off of the Magic's bench. Meanwhile, the latest Sixers player to be dished out, James Ennis, will likely start for Orlando on Friday. Although Ennis' short past with the Sixers left on a good note with a mutual trade, the former forward will likely use the Sixers' decision to trade him as bulletin board material on Friday.

Plan on tuning into the Sixers versus Magic matchup? Here's everything you need to know about where to watch, how to stream, and the betting lines.

Game Details:

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic

Date: Friday, August 7, 2020

Time: 6:30 PM EST.

Location: HP Fieldhouse

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia +

Magic TV Broadcast: FOX Sports Florida

76ers Stream: Click Here

Magic Stream: Click Here

Odds

Line: 76ers -4.5

Moneyline: 76ers -195, Magic +163

O/U: 223.5

*All Odds are Provided by The Action Network