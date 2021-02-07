76ers vs. Nets: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Saturday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off of one of their most disappointing losses of the 2020-2021 NBA season. As they faced a Portland Trail Blazers team without CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, and Damian Lillard, the Sixers fell flat.

Without Ben Simmons, Philly's perimeter defense struggled -- and their perimeter offense failed to keep up with Portland in the second half. Their struggles at home resulted in a double-digit loss to the Blazers.

Now, the Sixers get a chance to bounce back against a tough Brooklyn Nets team. Although the Nets won't have Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving on board, they still have James Harden leading the show.

And let's not forget what happened between these two teams the last time they met. In Brooklyn, the nearly fully healthy Sixers faced the Nets without their big three, and they lost 122-109. Durant or not, Brooklyn cannot be taken lightly by the Sixers as they attempt to prove they belong in the driver's seat of the Eastern Conference.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers take on the Nets for the second time this season? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Date: Saturday, February 6, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Nets TV Broadcast: YES Network

Nets Listen: WFAN 101.9 FM

76ers Stream: Click Here

Nets Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -2.5

Moneyline: PHI -150, BKN +125

O/U: 237.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM