Joel Embiid Claps Back at Critical Kevin Durant on Twitter

Joel Embiid clapped back at Kevin Durant, who was critical of his second-half celebration on Wednesday night.

Kevin Durant wasn’t a part of the Brooklyn Nets’ Wednesday night matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. As the star forward’s currently battling a sprained MCL, Durant has at least two weeks left on his current recovery timeline.

Therefore, the All-Star didn’t make the trip to South Philly on Wednesday. Tuned in from home, Durant decided to live-tweet the matchup. And while Durant admitted that he missed trash-talking to Sixers center Joel Embiid and their backup Montrezl Harrell, the Nets star was critical of Embiid in the second half of the matchup.

For the first time in a long time, Embiid busted out one of his signature celebrations, which is recycled from the WWE stable, DX. As Embiid’s a well-known Triple H fan, the big man has celebrated like the wrestling legend following And-1s many times before.

On Wednesday, Embiid busted out the move for the first time this season. Durant, who saw it live on TV, took to Twitter to criticize the big man.

“Trash celebration,” Durant tweeted.

Before coming out for his postgame press conference, Embiid responded on Twitter with a DX-style mixtape of him hitting the move in the past. Also, the video includes Embiid’s former teammate Ben Simmons and a clip of the Sixers’ big man getting into it with Durant during a matchup last season.

“There’s no secret Triple H is my guy,” Embiid said after the game. “Obviously, DX, when I used to watch wrestling, those were my guys. Anytime I get the chance, I haven’t done it in a while. So, I just felt like it was a good And-1. I got the ball, I got fouled, and I threw the ball. I didn’t even see the rim, and I felt like it was deserving of a good celebration, and that’s why I went to it.”

Embiid finished Wednesday’s matchup against the Nets with 26 points in 34 minutes. The star center helped lead the Sixers to a 137-133 win over the Durant-less Nets.

