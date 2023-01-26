76ers vs. Nets: Joel Embiid's Playing Status on Wednesday

Will Joel Embiid get the nod to play against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

When the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday night, the team’s star center Joel Embiid will be on the floor.

Going into the matchup, the Sixers added Embiid to the injury report for the second-straight game. As the big man was listed as questionable due to foot soreness, the Sixers were on pace to potentially miss Embiid for the second-straight game.

At the tail-end of the Sixers’ five-game road trip out West, Embiid was added to the injury report ahead of the Sacramento Kings matchup. Although he was questionable to play, the Sixers eventually ruled out the big man due to foot injury management.

Embiid’s absence on Saturday was the 12th game he missed this year.

The November 19 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves was the first time Embiid’s foot injury concerns popped up. After spending nearly 36 minutes on the court during the three-point loss, Embiid was diagnosed with a mid-foot sprain.

As a result, Embiid was ruled out for four-straight games. The first game he missed was the November 22 matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, which marked the first matchup between the two rival teams this season.

After Embiid returned to the floor on November 28, he appeared in 16 straight games. After dealing with foot soreness following the January 2 matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, Embiid went on to miss three more games.

Following his Saturday night absence, Embiid missed the Sixers’ Tuesday afternoon practice session. Afterward, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers expressed uncertainty about Embiid’s playing status on Wednesday.

Fortunately for Philadelphia, the big man will get the nod to face the Nets on Wednesday as he’s been cleared for action.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.