76ers vs. Nets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Wednesday

Everything you need to know for Wednesday's matchup between the 76ers and the Nets.

The Philadelphia 76ers are back on the court Wednesday night after getting the last few days off. The Sixers will look to keep their hot streak going with a matchup against their Atlantic Division rival, the Brooklyn Nets.

For the last five games, the Sixers have been on the road. Coming off of an upset loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Sixers bounced back with a tight win over the Utah Jazz. Then, Philadelphia paid a visit to Los Angeles for matchups against the Lakers and the Clippers.

The game against the Purple and Gold resembled Philly’s matchup in Utah, which ended with a one-point victory in favor of the Sixers. The Following outing against the Clippers ended with a ten-point victory, which helped the 76ers collect their third-straight win.

After spending time in LA, the Sixers hit the road and traveled to Portland to take on the Blazers. Similar to their second outing in Los Angeles, the Sixers snagged a double-digit win. Then to wrap up the five-game road trip out West, the Sixers paid a visit to the surging Sacramento Kings.

With a comeback victory, the Sixers prevented the Kings from forming a seven-game win streak and increased their own to five straight. With Sunday and Monday off, followed by a Tuesday afternoon practice, the Sixers are back on the floor on Wednesday for a battle against the Brooklyn Nets.

Wednesday’s game marks the second time the Nets and the Sixers will meet this season. Plan on tuning in to see the two teams battle it once again? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Date: Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: ESPN/NBC Sports Philadelphia

Nets TV Broadcast: YES Network/ESPN

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Nets Listen: 101.9 FM

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -5.5

Moneyline: PHI -200, BKN +165

Total O/U: 225.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook