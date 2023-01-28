76ers vs. Nuggets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday afternoon. The matchup marks the first meeting between the two teams this season.
As of late, the Sixers have been on a role. After they took on a disappointing upset loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder at home before hitting the road, the Sixers bounced back in a big way. With five-straight games on the road in Utah, Los Angeles, Portland, and Sacramento, the 76ers completed a sweep defeating every opponent.
Coming home with a five-game win streak, the Sixers looked to keep the ball rolling on Wednesday when they faced the Brooklyn Nets for the second time this season.
While the Sixers were in total control of Wednesday’s matchup for most of the game, the Nets nearly completed a comeback as they climbed back from an 18-point deficit to tie the game up late in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for Brooklyn, they were unsuccessful.
The Sixers are now on a six-game win streak. When they take the court on Saturday, they’ll face the Western Conference’s top dogs, the Nuggets. So far this season, the Nuggets have a three-game advantage over the second seed in the West.
Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Nuggets battle it out on Saturday? Here’s everything you need to know!
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets
Date: Saturday, January 28, 2023
Time: 3:00 PM ET.
Location: Wells Fargo Center
How to Watch
76ers TV Broadcast: ABC
Nuggets TV Broadcast: ABC/Altitude TV
76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic
Nuggets Listen: Altitude Radio 92.5
Live Stream: Click Here
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -3.5
Moneyline: PHI -167, DEN +140
Total O/U: 231.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook