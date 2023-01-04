76ers vs. Pacers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Wednesday

Everything you need to know for Wednesday's matchup between the 76ers and the Pacers.

The Philadelphia 76ers kicked their week off with a bang on Monday night. Following a New Year’s Eve blowout against the rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder, the Sixers were looking to fire up another winning streak as they faced the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

With Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum in town, the Sixers went toe-to-toe with the Pelicans, who picked up a double-digit win over the Sixers last Friday. However, on Monday, the Sixers got their revenge.

While Williamson’s fourth-quarter absence surely played a crucial part in New Orleans’ inability to make Monday’s game a closer matchup, the Sixers had control of the scoreboard for the majority of the night. And in the end, they put the Pelicans away with a 120-111 win, picking up their second-straight victory.

On Wednesday, the Sixers are back on the floor to host the Indiana Pacers for the second time this season. The two Eastern Conference competitors met once before Wednesday night this season. Back on October 24, the Pacers paid a visit to Philadelphia.

At the time, the Sixers were struggling to get going as they were off to an underwhelming start to the year. The Pacers would be the first team to fall short of the 76ers this year. At full strength, the Sixers proved they were the better team and got the best of Indiana.

With a 120-106 win, the Sixers advanced to 1-3 on the year at the time. Since then, both teams have improved and hit their stride. At this point in the year, the Sixers are 22-14, winning eight of their last ten games. As for the Pacers, they are 21-17, on a four-game win streak.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Pacers battle it out for the second time this season? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers

Date: Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Pacers TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Indiana

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Pacers Listen: 107.5 The Fan

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -7.5

Moneyline: PHI -300, IND +240

Total O/U: 231.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook