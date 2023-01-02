76ers vs. Pelicans: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday

Everything you need to know for Monday's matchup between the 76ers and the Pelicans.

It’s a new week and a new year for Philadelphia 76ers basketball. Last week’s slate wasn’t the most successful run for Philly. After firing off eight-straight wins, the Sixers paid a visit to the Washington Wizards last Tuesday.

The Sixers couldn’t keep the momentum going. Despite taking advantage of a slow start from the Wizards, the Sixers lost control of the game and never got it back. With that, the Sixers fell short for the first time in nine games.

Two nights later, the Sixers hit the road to face the New Orleans Pelicans for the first time this year. With all eyes on Zion Williamson, the Sixers neglected the Pelicans’ veteran sharpshooter CJ McCollum, who had a career and record-breaking night from beyond the arc.

Although they put on an impressive shooting performance, the Sixers came up short of the Pelicans, who were red-hot from deep. With two-straight losses following their biggest win streak of the 2022-2023 NBA season, the Sixers went to close out the year with a matchup on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Despite being shorthanded, and missing several starters, the Sixers took care of business against a rebuilding OKC team while undermanned. With a blowout victory, the Sixers quickly climbed out of their losing streak and snagged their 21st win of the season on New Year’s Eve.

Now, the Sixers are back at home on Monday night to face the New Orleans Pelicans for the second time in a few days. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers open up the new year against the Pelicans? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Date: Monday, January 2, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Pelicans TV Broadcast: Bally Sports New Orleans

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Pelicans Listen: WRNO 99.5 FM

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -5.5

Moneyline: PHI -213, NOP +175

Total O/U: 228.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook