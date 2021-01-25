76ers vs. Pistons: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Monday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Detroit Pistons will square off once again on Monday night after beginning a two-game series on Saturday. Coming off of a hard-fought series against the Boston Celtics, the Sixers had tons of momentum heading into Detroit on Saturday night for the second matchup of a back to back.

Although they were favored in the matchup, the Sixers had their hands full in Detroit. However, a strong second-half showing from Philly once again put the 76ers in the driver's seat when it counted the most on Saturday night.

After another tough battle, Philly came out on top with a 114-110 victory led by Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. After getting the day off on Sunday, the Sixers will hit the court once again for a Monday night matchup against the Pistons to wrap up the two-game series away from home.

With a win, the Sixers can further build on their position as the top team in the Eastern Conference while also improving their road record. Although they look stronger away from home so far this season, they currently hold a losing record on the road. A victory on Monday can even the record at 4-4, allowing the Sixers to start building a better road record this season.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers take on the Pistons? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Pistons

Date: Monday, January 25, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Little Caesars Arena

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Pistons TV Broadcast: FOX Sports Detroit

Pistons Listen: 97.1 FM

76ers Stream: Click Here

Pistons Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -7

Moneyline: PHI -300, DET +240

O/U: 216 (via DraftKings)

*All Other Odds are Provided by The Action Network