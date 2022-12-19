76ers vs. Raptors: Furkan Korkmaz's Playing Status on Monday

When the Philadelphia 76ers take the floor on Monday night to face the Toronto Raptors, they’ll be without their veteran reserve Furkan Korkmaz.

Once again, Korkmaz was present on the Sixers’ injury report. Per the team, Korkmaz is dealing with a non-COVID illness.

When the Sixers participated in a practice session last Thursday ahead of their Friday night matchup against the Golden State Warriors, Korkmaz was sent home early. According to Doc Rivers, the veteran felt under the weather.

The Sixers listed Korkmaz as questionable going into the Warriors matchup. Shortly before the game started, Korkmaz was ruled out. Although the Sixers lacked depth against Golden State, they got the job done and put the shorthanded Warriors away.

Now, the Sixers are set to host the Raptors in what becomes the third matchup between the two organizations on Monday.

Once again, Korkmaz was listed as questionable. Shortly before the game is set to tip-off, the team ruled out the veteran sharpshooter.

This year, Korkmaz’s playing time has been inconsistent. At the start of the season, the veteran didn’t play in the first three matchups as he was out of the rotation. While he made his season debut on October 24, Korkmaz averaged just five minutes on the court in five games through the first stretch of the season.

Lately, the veteran’s playing time has increased. While he might see fewer minutes as the Sixers are getting healthier, Korkmaz remains a reliable depth option for the Sixers when healthy and available.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.