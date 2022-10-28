76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to make their return to the court on Friday night. Since beginning their 2022-2023 campaign, the Sixers have been one of the NBA’s most disappointing teams.

Going into the 2022-2023 season, some viewed the Sixers as Eastern Conference favorites. Philadelphia’s first two opponents challenged that theory. The Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks put the Sixers away in their first two matchups of the year.

And when the 76ers faced the San Antonio Spurs last Saturday, the Spurs pulled off an upset in South Philly, issuing the Sixers their third-straight loss to begin the season.

The 76ers preached about getting on the same page. Going into their Monday night matchup against the Indiana Pacers earlier this week, the Sixers found a way to finally get their first win of the year. However, they struggled to capitalize in the following outing.

On Wednesday night, the 76ers and the Toronto Raptors met for one of two matchups against each other this week. Toronto was out for revenge after last year’s playoffs and took control of the game early on, and never looked back.

The Raptors issued the Sixers their fourth loss. Now, Philly heads into Friday night’s rematch at 1-4. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Raptors battle it out for another regular season bout? Here is everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

Date: Friday, October 28, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET.

Location: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Raptors TV Broadcast: Sportsnet

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Raptors Listen: TSN 1050 Toronto

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Raptors -2.5

Moneyline: PHI +110, TOR -133

Total O/U: 212.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook