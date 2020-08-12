76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream, Odds & More

The Philadelphia 76ers will continue their one and only back to back down in the bubble on Wednesday night with a game against the Toronto Raptors. Considering both teams have clinched a spot in the Eastern Conference Playoffs, there isn't much riding on this game for either team.

However, if the Sixers are defeated on Wednesday night, they are locked into the sixth seed and will more than likely face the Boston Celtics during the first round of the playoffs. At this point, trying to land specific opponents in the playoffs isn't the Sixers' priority. Instead, they are more focused on trying to get into the playoffs healthy.

Last week, the Sixers lost their star forward Ben Simmons to a knee injury. And during Tuesday's matchup against the Suns, Philly was without four of their five regular starters. Fortunately, that won't be the case on Tuesday.

Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, and Josh Richardson are all back in the mix on Wednesday. But the team will have to roll without their spark off the bench in Alec Burks. Meanwhile, Toronto will have a handful of players sitting out as well as OG Anunoby, Oshae Brissett, Serge Ibaka, and Patrick McCaw are all out.

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Time: 6:30 PM EST.

Location: The Field House

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia +, ESPN

Raptors TV Broadcast: TSN, ESPN

76ers Stream: Click Here

Raptors Stream: Click Here

Odds

Line: 76ers +6.5

Moneyline: Raptors -250, +225

O/U: 219.5

*All Odds are Provided by The Action Network