All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream, Odds & More

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers will continue their one and only back to back down in the bubble on Wednesday night with a game against the Toronto Raptors. Considering both teams have clinched a spot in the Eastern Conference Playoffs, there isn't much riding on this game for either team.

However, if the Sixers are defeated on Wednesday night, they are locked into the sixth seed and will more than likely face the Boston Celtics during the first round of the playoffs. At this point, trying to land specific opponents in the playoffs isn't the Sixers' priority. Instead, they are more focused on trying to get into the playoffs healthy.

Last week, the Sixers lost their star forward Ben Simmons to a knee injury. And during Tuesday's matchup against the Suns, Philly was without four of their five regular starters. Fortunately, that won't be the case on Tuesday.

Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, and Josh Richardson are all back in the mix on Wednesday. But the team will have to roll without their spark off the bench in Alec Burks. Meanwhile, Toronto will have a handful of players sitting out as well as OG Anunoby, Oshae Brissett, Serge Ibaka, and Patrick McCaw are all out. 

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Time: 6:30 PM EST.

Location: The Field House

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia +, ESPN

Raptors TV Broadcast: TSN, ESPN

76ers Stream: Click Here

Raptors Stream: Click Here

Odds

Line: 76ers +6.5

Moneyline: Raptors -250, +225

O/U: 219.5

*All Odds are Provided by The Action Network

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joel Embiid is Back in Action vs. Raptors on Wednesday

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is back in the lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday when they take on the Raptors.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

76ers: Tobias Harris, Al Horford Will Return vs. Raptors on Wednesday

Philadelphia 76ers veterans Tobias Harris and Al Horford are set to return against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

Justin Grasso

Embiid's Lack of Crowd Interaction Prepared him for NBA Bubble

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid claims that his lack of interaction with the fans throughout the 2020 season helped him prepare for the NBA's bubble situation.

Justin Grasso

Kyle O'Quinn Isn't Sweating Missed Triple-Double Opportunity

Sixers veteran reserve Kyle O'Quinn almost had a triple-double for the first time in his career on Tuesday, but he fell just short.

Justin Grasso

Josh Harris Donates to Help Launch Philly Leadership Program

Philadelphia 76ers Co-Managing Partner Josh Harris recently donated $2 Million to help launch a Philadelphia Leadership Program.

Justin Grasso

Tobias Harris, Al Horford out vs. Suns on Tuesday

Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris and Al Horford are both set to miss Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

ESPN Slides 76ers Outside of Top 10 in NBA Power Rankings

In ESPN's latest NBA Power Rankings, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves outside of the top ten after a shaky start in the bubble.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

Ime Udoka is Reportedly on Brooklyn Nets Radar

Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Ime Udoka is reportedly on the Brooklyn Nets radar.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

76ers vs. Suns: How to Watch, Live Stream, Odds & More

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday afternoon. Plan on tuning in to watch? Here's the broadcast, streaming, and odds information.

Justin Grasso

Josh Richardson's Big Game Earned a Day Off vs. Suns

Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Josh Richardson will sit out against the Suns after having a big game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Justin Grasso