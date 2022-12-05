76ers vs. Rockets: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Rockets battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!

The Philadelphia 76ers look to close out their final matchup of the current three-game road trip on Monday night.

After beginning last week’s slate on a high note by defeating the Atlanta Hawks at home, the Sixers paid a visit to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

Although the Cleveland matchup started off close, the Sixers struggled in the second quarter, which set them up for a blowout loss later on down the line.

After collecting their toughest loss of the year, the Sixers paid a visit to the Memphis Grizzlies. While they looked much better compared to their Wednesday night performance, the Sixers still struggled to overcome their opponent on the road, which led to a second-straight loss.

Now, the Sixers will look to climb out of their two-game skid with a matchup on the road against the Houston Rockets on Monday. In what’s expected to be James Harden’s first game back after missing the last 14 games due to a tendon strain, the Sixers hope to see a playmaking boost on the offensive end with Harden healthy and potentially back in the fold.

Key Game Notes

Sixers are 6-4 in the last ten games

On the road, the Sixers are 5-6 this season

At home, the Rockets are 3-5 this season

In their last ten games, the Rockets are 4-6

The Sixers are 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 games

The total has gone under in four of the Sixers’ last six games

The total has gone under in four of the last five games between the Sixers and the Rockets

Injury Report

76ers

Julian Champagnie - OUT

Tyrese Maxey - OUT

James Harden - QUESTIONABLE

Georges Niang - QUESTIONABLE

Jaden Springer - QUESTIONABLE

Rockets

Darius Days - OUT

Trevor Hudgins - OUT

Jae’Sean Tate - OUT

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -8.5

Moneyline: PHI -350, HOU +275

Total O/U: 221.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Rockets +8.5

Moneyline: PHI -350

Total O/U: 221.5