76ers vs. Rockets: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
The Philadelphia 76ers look to close out their final matchup of the current three-game road trip on Monday night.
After beginning last week’s slate on a high note by defeating the Atlanta Hawks at home, the Sixers paid a visit to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.
Although the Cleveland matchup started off close, the Sixers struggled in the second quarter, which set them up for a blowout loss later on down the line.
After collecting their toughest loss of the year, the Sixers paid a visit to the Memphis Grizzlies. While they looked much better compared to their Wednesday night performance, the Sixers still struggled to overcome their opponent on the road, which led to a second-straight loss.
Now, the Sixers will look to climb out of their two-game skid with a matchup on the road against the Houston Rockets on Monday. In what’s expected to be James Harden’s first game back after missing the last 14 games due to a tendon strain, the Sixers hope to see a playmaking boost on the offensive end with Harden healthy and potentially back in the fold.
Key Game Notes
- Sixers are 6-4 in the last ten games
- On the road, the Sixers are 5-6 this season
- At home, the Rockets are 3-5 this season
- In their last ten games, the Rockets are 4-6
- The Sixers are 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 games
- The total has gone under in four of the Sixers’ last six games
- The total has gone under in four of the last five games between the Sixers and the Rockets
Injury Report
76ers
Julian Champagnie - OUT
Tyrese Maxey - OUT
James Harden - QUESTIONABLE
Georges Niang - QUESTIONABLE
Jaden Springer - QUESTIONABLE
Rockets
Darius Days - OUT
Trevor Hudgins - OUT
Jae’Sean Tate - OUT
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -8.5
Moneyline: PHI -350, HOU +275
Total O/U: 221.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Prediction
Spread: Rockets +8.5
Moneyline: PHI -350
Total O/U: 221.5