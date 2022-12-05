Skip to main content

76ers vs. Rockets: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Rockets battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!

In this story:

Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets

The Philadelphia 76ers look to close out their final matchup of the current three-game road trip on Monday night. 

After beginning last week’s slate on a high note by defeating the Atlanta Hawks at home, the Sixers paid a visit to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

Although the Cleveland matchup started off close, the Sixers struggled in the second quarter, which set them up for a blowout loss later on down the line. 

After collecting their toughest loss of the year, the Sixers paid a visit to the Memphis Grizzlies. While they looked much better compared to their Wednesday night performance, the Sixers still struggled to overcome their opponent on the road, which led to a second-straight loss.

Now, the Sixers will look to climb out of their two-game skid with a matchup on the road against the Houston Rockets on Monday. In what’s expected to be James Harden’s first game back after missing the last 14 games due to a tendon strain, the Sixers hope to see a playmaking boost on the offensive end with Harden healthy and potentially back in the fold.

Key Game Notes

  • Sixers are 6-4 in the last ten games
  • On the road, the Sixers are 5-6 this season
  • At home, the Rockets are 3-5 this season
  • In their last ten games, the Rockets are 4-6
  • The Sixers are 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 games
  • The total has gone under in four of the Sixers’ last six games
  • The total has gone under in four of the last five games between the Sixers and the Rockets

Injury Report

76ers

Julian Champagnie - OUT

Tyrese Maxey - OUT

James Harden - QUESTIONABLE

Georges Niang - QUESTIONABLE 

Jaden Springer - QUESTIONABLE

Rockets

Darius Days - OUT

Trevor Hudgins - OUT

Jae’Sean Tate - OUT

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -8.5

Moneyline: PHI -350, HOU +275

Total O/U: 221.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Rockets +8.5

Moneyline: PHI -350

Total O/U: 221.5