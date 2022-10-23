Skip to main content
76ers Welcome Back Brett Brown With Small Tribute

76ers Welcome Back Brett Brown With Small Tribute

Brett Brown was welcomed back to the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.

A familiar face was in the City of Brotherly Love on Saturday night. With the San Antonio Spurs in town to face the Philadelphia 76ers, former head coach Brett Brown was on the visitor’s bench as he now coaches under Gregg Popovich in San Antonio.

In 2013, the Sixers hired Brown from the Spurs’ staff as they entered their rebuilding era. Considering Brown had an impressive background in developing younger players, he made sense for the job since the Sixers planned to stay young until they had enough pieces to build a contender.

Even when the Sixers started to contend in the postseason during the 2017 season, Brown managed to stick around. While there were always rumors and speculation about his job security as the Sixers struggled to go beyond the “playoff-contender” level, Brown remained with the Sixers through three playoff runs.

Following a disappointing first-round exit in 2020, Brown and the Sixers parted ways. For the first time in seven seasons, Brown was a free agent. Typically, longtime head coaches find a new position within weeks or months, but Brown took a break from basketball.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Over the last two years, Brown stayed away from the game. This season, he returned to his NBA roots and reunited with Popovich in San Antonio. When Brown and the rest of the Spurs organization came to the Wells Fargo Center in Philly on Saturday, the 76ers played a small tribute for Brown during a timeout in the first quarter.

“He was head coach for seven seasons from 2013 to 2020, leading the team to the playoffs three times, twice winning 50-plus games in a season,” said Sixers’ in-arena announcer Matt Cord. “Now, an assistant coach for San Antonio; Welcome back, Brett Brown!” 

The small tribute was met with mixed reviews but had enough cheers to make it a feel-good moment for a coach who went through a lot during his time in Philadelphia. While the Brown era didn’t deliver a championship or even a conference title, he led the team through some difficult times and stuck around when not many coaches would have.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

In This Article (2)

Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs

USATSI_19283242_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers: 76ers Aren’t Ready to Win After Spurs Loss

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19281302_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris Explain Sixers’ Upset Loss to Spurs

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17554828_168388689_lowres (1)
News

76ers vs. Spurs: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17554833_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Spurs: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_18062459_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Tyrese Maxey Speaks on What Motivates James Harden

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17812780_168388689_lowres (3)
News

Doc Rivers Explains Matisse Thybulle’s Lack of Minutes

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19265793_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Aren’t Taking Rebuilding Spurs Lightly on Saturday

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_14093677_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Plan to Have Brett Brown Tribute Saturday vs. Spurs

By Justin Grasso