Sixers Plan to Have Brett Brown Tribute Saturday vs. Spurs

With the San Antonio Spurs in town to face the Philadelphia 76ers, it’s a special occasion for die-hard Sixers fans who stuck with the team through tough times.

Before the days of a healthy Joel Embiid playing alongside a ten-time All-Star James Harden, the Sixers had a roster full of NBA hopefuls who were just happy to have the opportunity to take the court and play.

As the Sixers entered their league-changing rebuild, known as the “Process,” the team was coached by first-time head coach Brett Brown.

While Brown’s no longer in the picture with the organization, he makes his return to the Wells Fargo Center for the first time on Saturday night. According to a Sixers official, the organization intends to have a tribute for Brown.

Years ago, Brown was an assistant who had a knack for player development, coaching under Gregg Popovich in San Antonio. The Sixers saw him as the guy that could keep the team motivated through challenging times.

In 2013, Brown was hired by the 76ers. For four-straight seasons, the Sixers missed the playoffs. In three of four of those years, they failed to exceed 20 wins. By the 2017-2018 season, the Sixers were ready to compete at a higher level.

Typically, rebuilding teams turning a corner tend to clear out the coaching staff in favor of somebody with experience. However, the Sixers continued rolling with Brown.

In the 2018 playoffs, the Sixers defeated the Miami Heat in the first round before falling short to the Boston Celtics in round two. The following year, the Sixers took care of business against the Brooklyn Nets in the first round before going seven games with the eventual NBA Champions, the Toronto Raptors, in round two.

By the 2020 playoff run, it was clear Brown’s time was running out. With expectations higher than ever in Philly, many believed it was championship or bust for the Sixers. Unfortunately, a first-round exit in four games led the Sixers to make major changes.

Brown parted ways with the organization in 2020. For two NBA seasons, he was away from the game after being replaced by Doc Rivers in Philadelphia.

This year, Brown returned to his roots and re-joined the San Antonio Spurs coaching staff to once again help out Gregg Popovich. Unlike his past years in San Antonio, Brown is coaching an inexperienced Spurs team, slightly resembling his early Sixer days.

While Brown hopes to keep the attention on the players on Saturday night, the former head coach will still receive support from the 76ers’ organization and the home crowd.

