76ers vs. Thunder: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday

Everything you need to know for Friday's matchup between the 76ers and the Thunder.

After embarking on an eight-game win streak, the Philadelphia 76ers have struggled to find success so far this week. On Tuesday, the team continued its mini-road trip with a matchup against the Washington Wizards.

Although the Sixers got off to a hot start against Washington, they quickly lost the momentum of the game. And while Philadelphia attempted to form a comeback that was nearly successful, the game ended in favor of the home team. With that loss to the Wizards, the Sixers took on their first loss in nine games.

After a two-day break, the Sixers returned to the court on Friday night to take on Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. While Williamson had himself a stellar outing, it was CJ McCollum who really gave the Sixers a run for their money on Friday.

Despite a decent shooting night, the Sixers struggled with turnovers. As a result, they allowed the Pelicans to generate 30 points off nearly 20 turnovers. And with McCollum knocking down 11 threes and generating 42 points, the Pelicans outscored the Sixers 127-116. With that, the Sixers took on their second-straight loss.

Now, the 76ers have a quick turnaround and are set to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Thunder battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Date: Saturday, December 31, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM ET.

Location: Paycom Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Thunder TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Thunder Listen: The Sports Animal 98.1 FM

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -4.5

Moneyline: PHI -188, OKC +145

Total O/U: 222.5

