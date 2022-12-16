76ers vs. Warriors: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Warriors battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!

The Philadelphia 76ers opened the week up with a matchup against the thriving Sacramento Kings. As the Sixers are beginning to get healthier and establish a rhythm, they managed to pick up their third-straight win with a victory over the Kings.

Philadelphia took the day off on Wednesday and returned to practice on Thursday. While injuries remain a factor for the Sixers, they hope to get healthier going into their Friday night matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

Friday marks the first time the Sixers will go toe-to-toe with the NBA Champions. Unfortunately, the matchup doesn’t have as much juice as anticipated since the Champs are dealing with a ton of injuries at the moment.

While the Sixers remain shorthanded, they hold the advantage when it comes to healthy star power against the Warriors on Friday night. With a victory over Golden State, the Sixers could form their best win streak of the season with four in a row.

Key Game Notes

Sixers have won three games in a row

At home, the Sixers are 10-5 this season

Sixers have gone 6-4 over the last ten games

Warriors are 2-13 when playing away from home this season

Golden State are on a two-game losing streak

Warriors are 5-10 against the spread in their last 15 games against the Sixers

Sixers are 11-4 against the spread in their last 15 games

The total has gone over in four of the Sixers’ last five games

Injury Report

Warriors

Steph Curry - OUT

Draymond Green - OUT

Andre Iguodala - OUT

Andrew Wiggins - OUT

Klay Thompson - QUESTIONABLE

76ers

Julian Champagnie - OUT

Saben Lee - OUT

Tyrese Maxey - OUT

Jaden Springer - OUT

Furkan Korkmaz - QUESTIONABLE

Danuel House Jr. - PROBABLE

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -9.5

Moneyline: PHI -450, GSW +350

Total O/U: 220.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Sixers -9.5

Moneyline: PH -450

Total O/U: OVER 220.5