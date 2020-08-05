76ers vs. Wizards: How to Watch, Live Stream, Odds & More

All76ers
On Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to continue their seeding schedule with a matchup against an Eastern Conference opponent in the Washington Wizards. When media outlets claimed the Sixers had one of the easiest remaining schedules during the regular season, the Wizards matchup surely played a part in that.

Many could make the argument that Washington didn't have a chance to crack the eighth seed in the East down in Orlando. And once most of the Wizards' limited star power decided to opt-out of the NBA's return, it created a tough situation for the Wizards. However, that's no reason to count them out against Philly just yet.

The Sixers have the better roster on paper, and should defeat Washington with ease -- but Philly hasn't exactly been on their A-game down in Orlando. In Wednesday afternoon's matchup, the Sixers have a few significant issues they have to patch up moving forward, starting with the fourth quarter defense. 

Washington's chances of giving the Sixers a late-game fit for the third-straight game is unlikely, but Philly has proven they can't be trusted to pick up a convincing win down in Orlando just yet. Plan on tuning into the Sixers versus Wizards matchup on Wednesday? Here's all of the information you need to know.

Game Details:

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Time: 4:00 PM EST.

Location: The Arena in Orlando, Florida

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBA TV, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Wizards TV Broadcast: NBA TV, NBC Sports Washington

76ers Stream: Click Here

Wizards Stream: Click Here

Odds

Line: 76ers -10.5

Moneyline: 76ers -560, Wizards +425

O/U: 230.5

*All Odds are Provided by The Action Network

