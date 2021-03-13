76ers vs. Wizards: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers tipped off the second half of the 2020-2021 NBA season on Thursday night by paying a visit to the Chicago Bulls at The United Center. Without the two All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons available, the Sixers rolled with Tony Bradley and Matisse Thybulle in the starting lineup.

Considering the circumstances, the Sixers were viewed as underdogs against the Bulls on Thursday night. However, they didn't see it that way. On both sides of the ball, the Sixers showed out and got an outstanding overall performance by the entire team led by the veteran forward, Tobias Harris.

It was an unlikely win for the Sixers, who then had to board a plane right after the game for a flight to Washington D.C. on Thursday. Now, the 76ers are set to face the Washington Wizards on Friday night for the second half of a back-to-back.

Friday's meeting will mark the third matchup between Philly and Washington this season. At the start of the year, the Sixers pulled off a 113-107 win over the Wizards to kick their season off right. Then, the two teams met in South Philly once again in January, and a high-scoring battle ensued as the Sixers took down the Wizards for the second-straight time this season with a 141-136 win.

Plan on tuning in to the third installment of Philly versus Washington on Friday night? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards

Date: Friday, March 12, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM EST.

Location: Capital One Arena

Odds

Spread: PHI -4.5

Moneyline: PHI -190, WAS +160

O/U: 233.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM