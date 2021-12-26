76ers vs. Wizards: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Sunday Night

Skip to main content
    The Philadelphia 76ers started the week off on the right foot on Monday when they faced the Boston Celtics for the second time this year. As the Sixers were looking to avoid falling into a four-game losing streak, the 76ers paid a visit to Boston and managed to steal a win on the road and picked up their 16th victory of the year.

    Looking to build off of that momentum two days later, the Sixers returned home to South Philly and hosted the Atlanta Hawks once more. Earlier this year, the Sixers faced the Hawks twice, once at home and once on the road. 

    Even though Atlanta was relatively healthy in both meetings before Thursday, the Sixers managed to come out on top both times. However, it was a different story on Thursday. Despite the Hawks coming into their Thursday night matchup without a handful of key players available, Atlanta managed to find a way to steal a win on the road against the Sixers.

    Now, at 16-16, the Sixers are looking to avoid having a losing record as they are set to return to the court on Sunday night to close out the week with a game against the Washington Wizards for the first time this year. Last season, the Sixers and the Wizards met three times and Philadelphia came out on top every time. 

    Then, when the two teams met in the playoffs in round one, the Sixers knocked the Wizards out of contention in five games. On Sunday, the Wizards will look for revenge as they host the Sixers for the first of a few matchups against each other this year. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Wizards battle it out? Here's everything you need to know!

    Game Details

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards

    Date: Sunday, December 26, 2021

    Time: 6:00 PM EST.

    Read More

    Location: Capital One Arena

    How to Watch

    76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Wizards TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Washington

    76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

    Wizards Listen: 980 AM The Team

    Live Stream: Click Here

    Odds

    Spread: Sixers -3.5

    Moneyline: PHI -163, WAS +138

    Total O/U: 205.5

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

