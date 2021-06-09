Draymond Green Enjoyed Embiid's 40-Point Outing vs. Hawks

With the Golden State Warriors out of the playoffs again this season, All-Star forward Draymond Green has spent a lot of time spectating the postseason lately. Unlike many players who don't have the opportunity to compete in the playoffs this year, Green is making the most of his time off by watching games and adding commentary via Twitter.

On Tuesday night, Green was tuned into the Philadelphia 76ers' second-round matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. In the second straight game where the Sixers hosted the Hawks, Philly needed a win to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole before heading down to Atlanta for the next two games.

Sixers center Joel Embiid, who was questionable going into the matchup due to a torn meniscus, ended up playing as many probably expected. Two factors likely went into Embiid's decision to push through pain and play.

One: the big man clearly didn't want his team dropping two games. As the Sixers are so much better with Embiid on the floor, the four-time All-Star proved he's willing to push through the pain and give it everything he's got to put his squad in the best position to win games.

And two: Embiid felt snubbed. As the Sixers center believed he played well enough to be the NBA's Most Valuable Player this season, Embiid was admittedly disappointed that he lost the award to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and he found out just a couple of hours before Game 2.

However, before Embiid even admitted he was disappointed, many expected the big man to go into the second matchup against the Hawks with a chip on his shoulder. Many including Warriors star, Draymond Green

Green, who typically plays with a chip on his shoulder when he's on the court, knows the type of energy Embiid played with on Tuesday night. Despite dealing with a knee injury, Embiid managed to dominate Atlanta's defense and collected 40 points in 35 minutes of action.

Thanks to Embiid's dominant performance, the Sixers managed to come out on top in Game 2 with a convincing 118-102 victory. Now, the series is even at one win each as the Sixers head to Atlanta for a two-game road trip.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.