76ers vs. Warriors: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Wednesday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night for the first time this season. Wednesday's matchup marks the sixth-straight road game the Sixers have participated in.

Key Game Notes

The Sixers have lost six of their last 10 games

Ever since Joel Embiid's absence due to COVID-19, the Sixers have gone 2-6

The Warriors are currently on a four-game win streak

In Golden State, the Warriors have won all but one of their ten home games

Last year, the Sixers and the Warriors split their two-game series. The last time they played against each other, the Warriors defeated the Sixers in Philly 107-96.

Golden State is 10-1-1 against the spread in their last 12 games, via OddShark

Injury Report

76ers

Joel Embiid: Out, Health and Safety Protocol

Ben Simmons: Out, Personal Reasons

Danny Green: Questionable, Hamstring Tightness

Tobias Harris: Questionable, Hip Soreness

Seth Curry: Questionable, Back Soreness

Warriors

Andre Iguodala: Out, Knee Soreness

Klay Thompson: Out, Injury Recovery

James Wiseman: Out, Injury Recovery

Game Odds

Spread: Warriors -10.5

Moneyline: 76ers +450, Warriors -599

Total O/U: 216.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Daily Fantasy Details

Tyrese Maxey

FD Cost: $8,100

DK Cost: $7,500

Avg FPPG: 33

Shake Milton

FD Cost: $5,000

DK Cost: $4,800

Avg FPPG: 21

Seth Curry

FD Cost: $5,500

DK Cost: $5,000

Avg FPPG: 24

Furkan Korkmaz

FD Cost: $4,600

DK Cost: $4,500

Avg FPPG: 20

Danny Green

FD Cost: $4,400

DK Cost: $3,500

Avg FPPG: 17

Matisse Thybulle

FD Cost: $5,000

DK Cost: $3,600

Avg FPPG: 21

Tobias Harris

FD Cost: $7,600

DK Cost: $8,000

Avg FPPG: 36

Georges Niang

FD Cost: $4,800

DK Cost: $4,700

Avg FPPG: 20

Andre Drummond

FD Cost: $7,800

DK Cost: $8,200

Avg FPPG: 29

Charles Bassey

FD Cost: $3,900

DK Cost: $3,000

Avg FPPG: 9

*DFS Information Provided From FanDuel and DraftKings