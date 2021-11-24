Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    76ers vs. Warriors: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Wednesday Night
    Publish date:

    76ers vs. Warriors: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Wednesday Night

    Author:

    The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night for the first time this season. Wednesday's matchup marks the sixth-straight road game the Sixers have participated in.

    Key Game Notes

    • The Sixers have lost six of their last 10 games
    • Ever since Joel Embiid's absence due to COVID-19, the Sixers have gone 2-6
    • The Warriors are currently on a four-game win streak
    • In Golden State, the Warriors have won all but one of their ten home games
    • Last year, the Sixers and the Warriors split their two-game series. The last time they played against each other, the Warriors defeated the Sixers in Philly 107-96.
    • Golden State is 10-1-1 against the spread in their last 12 games, via OddShark

    Injury Report

    76ers

    Joel Embiid: Out, Health and Safety Protocol

    Ben Simmons: Out, Personal Reasons

    Danny Green: Questionable, Hamstring Tightness

    Tobias Harris: Questionable, Hip Soreness

    Seth Curry: Questionable, Back Soreness

    Warriors

    Andre Iguodala: Out, Knee Soreness

    Klay Thompson: Out, Injury Recovery

    James Wiseman: Out, Injury Recovery

    Game Odds

    Spread: Warriors -10.5

    Moneyline: 76ers +450, Warriors -599

    Total O/U: 216.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Daily Fantasy Details

    Tyrese Maxey

    FD Cost: $8,100

    DK Cost: $7,500

    Avg FPPG: 33 

    Shake Milton

    FD Cost: $5,000

    DK Cost: $4,800

    Avg FPPG: 21

    Seth Curry

    FD Cost: $5,500

    DK Cost: $5,000

    Avg FPPG: 24

    Furkan Korkmaz 

    FD Cost: $4,600

    DK Cost: $4,500

    Avg FPPG: 20

    Danny Green

    FD Cost: $4,400

    DK Cost: $3,500

    Avg FPPG: 17

    Matisse Thybulle

    FD Cost: $5,000

    DK Cost: $3,600

    Avg FPPG: 21

    Tobias Harris

    FD Cost: $7,600

    DK Cost: $8,000

    Avg FPPG: 36

    Georges Niang

    FD Cost: $4,800

    DK Cost: $4,700

    Avg FPPG: 20

    Andre Drummond

    FD Cost: $7,800

    DK Cost: $8,200

    Avg FPPG: 29

    Charles Bassey

    FD Cost: $3,900

    DK Cost: $3,000

    Avg FPPG: 9

    *DFS Information Provided From FanDuel and DraftKings

