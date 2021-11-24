76ers vs. Warriors: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Wednesday Night
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night for the first time this season. Wednesday's matchup marks the sixth-straight road game the Sixers have participated in.
Key Game Notes
- The Sixers have lost six of their last 10 games
- Ever since Joel Embiid's absence due to COVID-19, the Sixers have gone 2-6
- The Warriors are currently on a four-game win streak
- In Golden State, the Warriors have won all but one of their ten home games
- Last year, the Sixers and the Warriors split their two-game series. The last time they played against each other, the Warriors defeated the Sixers in Philly 107-96.
- Golden State is 10-1-1 against the spread in their last 12 games, via OddShark
Injury Report
76ers
Joel Embiid: Out, Health and Safety Protocol
Ben Simmons: Out, Personal Reasons
Danny Green: Questionable, Hamstring Tightness
Tobias Harris: Questionable, Hip Soreness
Seth Curry: Questionable, Back Soreness
Warriors
Andre Iguodala: Out, Knee Soreness
Klay Thompson: Out, Injury Recovery
James Wiseman: Out, Injury Recovery
Game Odds
Spread: Warriors -10.5
Moneyline: 76ers +450, Warriors -599
Total O/U: 216.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Daily Fantasy Details
Tyrese Maxey
FD Cost: $8,100
DK Cost: $7,500
Avg FPPG: 33
Shake Milton
FD Cost: $5,000
DK Cost: $4,800
Avg FPPG: 21
Seth Curry
FD Cost: $5,500
DK Cost: $5,000
Avg FPPG: 24
Furkan Korkmaz
FD Cost: $4,600
DK Cost: $4,500
Avg FPPG: 20
Danny Green
FD Cost: $4,400
DK Cost: $3,500
Avg FPPG: 17
Matisse Thybulle
FD Cost: $5,000
DK Cost: $3,600
Avg FPPG: 21
Tobias Harris
FD Cost: $7,600
DK Cost: $8,000
Avg FPPG: 36
Georges Niang
FD Cost: $4,800
DK Cost: $4,700
Avg FPPG: 20
Andre Drummond
FD Cost: $7,800
DK Cost: $8,200
Avg FPPG: 29
Charles Bassey
FD Cost: $3,900
DK Cost: $3,000
Avg FPPG: 9
*DFS Information Provided From FanDuel and DraftKings