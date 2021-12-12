76ers vs. Warriors: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday Night

Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up a successful four-game road trip on Wednesday night in Charlotte. Although they started the trip off on the wrong foot by taking a loss to the Boston Celtics, the Sixers went ahead and fired off three-straight wins in games against the Atlanta Hawks and the Hornets twice.

    With little time to rest, the Sixers returned home on Thursday night to face the Utah Jazz. Clearly, fatigue got the best of the Sixers as they showed little energy and will to win against the Jazz. Therefore, the Sixers took on their first loss of the week.

    On Saturday night, the Sixers will close out their week with another home matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Saturday marks the second time the Sixers will face the Warriors this year.

    Last month, the Sixers paid the Warriors a visit amid their tough six-game road trip. Without Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris on the floor, the shorthanded Sixers struggled a lot against Golden State and suffered a significant 116-96 loss. While the Sixers will be much healthier on Saturday night for the rematch, they still have a difficult matchup ahead of them as the Warriors remain red-hot.

    Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Warriors battle it out? Here's everything you need to know!

    Game Details

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors

    Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021

    Time: 8:30 PM EST

    Location: Wells Fargo Center

    How to Watch

    76ers TV Broadcast: ABC

    Warriors TV Broadcast: ABC

    76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

    Warriors Listen: 95.7 The Game

    Live Stream: Click Here

    Odds

    Spread: Sixers -2.5

    Moneyline: GSW -150, PHI +125

    Total O/U: 212.5

    *All Odds are provided by SI Sportsbook

