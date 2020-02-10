All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers Pick up Back to Back Wins at Home After Taking Down Chicago

Justin Grasso

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- After going through a tough stretch away from home, the Philadelphia 76ers finally feel relieved to be back in action in front of their home fans. Although the South Philly crowd has been a bit hostile towards its team, the Sixers continue to prove that they can be a real threat in the Eastern Conference.

Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies was a nice confidence booster as the Sixers prevented five-straight losses by taking down a young Memphis team by 12 points. With the Chicago Bulls in town on Sunday, the 76ers had the opportunity to form a small winning streak a few days before their All-Star break.

The Sixers jumped off to the right start right out of the gate. With 38 points in the first quarter, the team was led by none other than their budding bench star, Furkan Korkmaz. After breaking his own personal scoring record just two nights back, Korkmaz never cooled down as he went six for seven from the field, totaling for 17 points in his first seven minutes on the court.

The Sixers' first-half performance was up and down, as they led Chicago by 15 at a point. Once they went into the half, though, Philly didn't have much of a cushion as the Bulls only trailed by five. And quickly in the second half, Chicago even took over, which caused the Sixers to garner some boos from the crowd.

Despite Chicago being the inferior team, their starting center Luke Kornet and star guard Zach LaVine, gave Philly's defense a hard time as they combined for 57 of the Bulls' 111 points. Fortunately for Philly, their offense stepped up even more and got their stuff together in the second half.

Korkmaz's hot streak continued as he finished with 31 points. And the new Sixer reserve Glenn Robinson had himself a notable debut as he picked up ten points in 12 minutes. Meanwhile, Embiid ended up wrapping the game up with 28 points, picking up the slack from the starting lineup as Shake Milton, Al Horford, and Tobias Harris failed to contribute more than 19 points altogether. 

On Tuesday, the Sixers will return to the court for one final time before heading into the All-Star break. They will host their playoff enemy, Kawhi Leonard, and the Los Angeles Clippers for the first time this year. While Leonard no longer plays for the Raptors, the Sixers could use the bad memory as bulletin board material to help them pick up a win over the other Los Angeles team. A victory like that could really boost the Sixers' confidence before getting some time off and returning to the court.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Furkan Korkmaz Helps 76ers Get Back on Track With a Career-Night vs. Grizzlies

Philadelphia 76ers forward Furkan Korkmaz helped his team get back on track with a dominant win over the Grizzlies.

Justin Grasso

by

jarydant68

Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson III Will Debut for Sixers vs. Bulls Sunday

Finally, the Sixers will allow their newest additions Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III to debut on Sunday against the Bulls.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Bulls Preview: Will Philly Get a Sneak Peek of Their Newest Additions?

The 76ers are set to take on the Bulls on Sunday. Will Philly finally get a sneak peek of their newest duo coming in?

Justin Grasso

Sixers Injury Report: Joel Embiid, Al Horford Questionable vs. Bulls Sunday

Sixers' two big men, Joel Embiid and Al Horford, are both listed as Questionable on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: When Will Josh Richardson Return to the Starting Lineup?

Sixers' shooting guard Josh Richardson returned on Friday, but he didn't start for Philly. When will that change?

Justin Grasso

Sixers Rumors: Kyle O'Quinn Wants Out of Philly?

Sixers' reserve big man Kyle O'Quinn has reportedly requested to be waived by Philly after the NBA trade deadline passed.

Justin Grasso

by

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Ben Simmons Downplays Any Locker Room Concerns After Fridays' Win

Sixers' point guard Ben Simmons wasn't asked about locker room concerns, but he made sure to go out of his way to explain that everything is still in tact.

Justin Grasso

Tobias Harris, Josh Richardson React to Sixers Acquiring Alec Burks & Glenn Robinson

Sixers veterans Tobias Harris and Josh Richardson both reacted to the acquisitions of Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson on Friday night.

Justin Grasso

Josh Richardson is Becoming the Vocal Leader Sixers Desperately Needed

Sixers' starting shooting guard Josh Richardson explained why he decided to step into a vocal leadership role.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Head Coach Brett Brown is Unbothered by Philly Fans Booing Him

Sixers' head coach Brett Brown didn't hear Philly fans booing him, but knowing they did that, he couldn't really fault them.

Justin Grasso