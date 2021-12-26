Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    76ers vs. Wizards: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Sunday Night
    After seeing their game get postponed just a week ago, the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their week without a single win during a three-game stretch. Therefore, the Sixers entered this week with a chip on their shoulder

    Facing the Boston Celtics for the second time this year, the Sixers and their Atlantic Division rival went down to the wire. Although it was a close one, Joel Embiid and the Sixers found a way to come out on top and avoid falling into a four-game slump.

    The Sixers got a couple of days off then returned to the floor on Thursday night at home to host the Atlanta Hawks for their third meeting this season. Although the Hawks were depleted and missing a handful of key players, Atlanta upset the Sixers in South Philly and issued them their 16th loss of the year.

    Read More

    Now, the Sixers are on a mission to bounce back. As they sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, the Sixers have to win to avoid taking on a losing record right now. They'll have an opportunity to play against the sixth-seeded Washington Wizards on Sunday night. 

    Considering the Sixers are responsible for knocking Washington out of the playoffs last season, some members of the Wizards might be searching for revenge on Sunday. While the Wizards have a couple of players out just like Philadelphia's previous opponents, recent history bodes well for Washington as the Sixers have struggled against their shorthanded opponents lately.

    The Sixers and the Wizards are set to tip-off on Sunday night at the Capital One Arena at 6:00 PM EST. 

    76ers vs. Wizards: Game Notes, Odds, DFS Breakdown

    The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Washington Wizards on Sunday night.

    Key Game Notes

    • The Sixers have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games
    • The Sixers have won 10 of their last 18 games on the road
    • The Wizards are 3-7 in their last 10 games
    • At home, the Wizards are 8-4 this season
    • The Wizards are currently on a two-game win streak
    • Philadelphia is 1-4 against the spread in their last five games
    • The total has gone under in 5 of the Sixers' last 7 games.
    • The Wizards are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games

    Injury Report

    76ers

    Andre Drummond - Out

    Danny Green - Out

    Shake Milton - Out

    Ben Simmons - Out

    Wizards

    Bradley Beal - Out

    Thomas Bryant - Out

    Kentavious Caldwell-Pope - Out

    Rui Hachimura - Questionable

    Isaiah Todd - Questionable

    Game Odds

    Spread: Sixers -3.5

    Moneyline: PHI -167, WAS +140

    Total O/U: 205.5

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Daily Fantasy Outlook

    Tyrese Maxey

    FanDuel Price: $6,800

    DraftKings Price: $6,600

    Average FPPG: 30

    Tyler Johnson

    FanDuel Price: $3,600

    DraftKings Price: $3,400

    Average FPPG: 7

    Seth Curry

    FanDuel Price: $6,800

    DraftKings Price: $6,800

    Average FPPG: 25

    Furkan Korkmaz

    FanDuel Price: $4,500

    DraftKings Price: $3,600

    Average FPPG: 16

    Danny Green

    FanDuel Price: $4,900

    DraftKings Price: $4,200

    Average FPPG: 18

    Matisse Thybulle

    FanDuel Price: $4,300

    DraftKings Price: $3,800

    Average FPPG: 17

    Tobias Harris

    FanDuel Price: $7,100

    DraftKings Price: $9,100

    Average FPPG: 34

    Georges Niang

    FanDuel Price: $3,900

    DraftKings Price: $3,200

    Average FPPG: 17

    Joel Embiid

    FanDuel Price: $10,900

    DraftKings Price: $11,900

    Average FPPG: 49

    Charles Bassey

    FanDuel Price: $3,800

    DraftKings Price: $3,700

    Average FPPG: 11

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

    76ers vs. Wizards: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Sunday Night

