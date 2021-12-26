76ers vs. Wizards: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Sunday Night

After seeing their game get postponed just a week ago, the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their week without a single win during a three-game stretch. Therefore, the Sixers entered this week with a chip on their shoulder

Facing the Boston Celtics for the second time this year, the Sixers and their Atlantic Division rival went down to the wire. Although it was a close one, Joel Embiid and the Sixers found a way to come out on top and avoid falling into a four-game slump.

The Sixers got a couple of days off then returned to the floor on Thursday night at home to host the Atlanta Hawks for their third meeting this season. Although the Hawks were depleted and missing a handful of key players, Atlanta upset the Sixers in South Philly and issued them their 16th loss of the year.

Now, the Sixers are on a mission to bounce back. As they sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, the Sixers have to win to avoid taking on a losing record right now. They'll have an opportunity to play against the sixth-seeded Washington Wizards on Sunday night.

Considering the Sixers are responsible for knocking Washington out of the playoffs last season, some members of the Wizards might be searching for revenge on Sunday. While the Wizards have a couple of players out just like Philadelphia's previous opponents, recent history bodes well for Washington as the Sixers have struggled against their shorthanded opponents lately.

The Sixers and the Wizards are set to tip-off on Sunday night at the Capital One Arena at 6:00 PM EST.

76ers vs. Wizards: Game Notes, Odds, DFS Breakdown The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Washington Wizards on Sunday night. Key Game Notes The Sixers have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games

The Sixers have won 10 of their last 18 games on the road

The Wizards are 3-7 in their last 10 games

At home, the Wizards are 8-4 this season

The Wizards are currently on a two-game win streak

Philadelphia is 1-4 against the spread in their last five games

The total has gone under in 5 of the Sixers' last 7 games.

The Wizards are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games Injury Report 76ers Andre Drummond - Out Danny Green - Out Shake Milton - Out Ben Simmons - Out Wizards Bradley Beal - Out Thomas Bryant - Out Kentavious Caldwell-Pope - Out Rui Hachimura - Questionable Isaiah Todd - Questionable Game Odds Spread: Sixers -3.5 Moneyline: PHI -167, WAS +140 Total O/U: 205.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Daily Fantasy Outlook Tyrese Maxey FanDuel Price: $6,800 DraftKings Price: $6,600 Average FPPG: 30 Tyler Johnson FanDuel Price: $3,600 DraftKings Price: $3,400 Average FPPG: 7 Seth Curry FanDuel Price: $6,800 DraftKings Price: $6,800 Average FPPG: 25 Furkan Korkmaz FanDuel Price: $4,500 DraftKings Price: $3,600 Average FPPG: 16 Danny Green FanDuel Price: $4,900 DraftKings Price: $4,200 Average FPPG: 18 Matisse Thybulle FanDuel Price: $4,300 DraftKings Price: $3,800 Average FPPG: 17 Tobias Harris FanDuel Price: $7,100 DraftKings Price: $9,100 Average FPPG: 34 Georges Niang FanDuel Price: $3,900 DraftKings Price: $3,200 Average FPPG: 17 Joel Embiid FanDuel Price: $10,900 DraftKings Price: $11,900 Average FPPG: 49 Charles Bassey FanDuel Price: $3,800 DraftKings Price: $3,700 Average FPPG: 11

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.