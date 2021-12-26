76ers vs. Wizards: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Sunday Night
After seeing their game get postponed just a week ago, the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their week without a single win during a three-game stretch. Therefore, the Sixers entered this week with a chip on their shoulder
Facing the Boston Celtics for the second time this year, the Sixers and their Atlantic Division rival went down to the wire. Although it was a close one, Joel Embiid and the Sixers found a way to come out on top and avoid falling into a four-game slump.
The Sixers got a couple of days off then returned to the floor on Thursday night at home to host the Atlanta Hawks for their third meeting this season. Although the Hawks were depleted and missing a handful of key players, Atlanta upset the Sixers in South Philly and issued them their 16th loss of the year.
Now, the Sixers are on a mission to bounce back. As they sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, the Sixers have to win to avoid taking on a losing record right now. They'll have an opportunity to play against the sixth-seeded Washington Wizards on Sunday night.
Considering the Sixers are responsible for knocking Washington out of the playoffs last season, some members of the Wizards might be searching for revenge on Sunday. While the Wizards have a couple of players out just like Philadelphia's previous opponents, recent history bodes well for Washington as the Sixers have struggled against their shorthanded opponents lately.
The Sixers and the Wizards are set to tip-off on Sunday night at the Capital One Arena at 6:00 PM EST.
76ers vs. Wizards: Game Notes, Odds, DFS Breakdown
Key Game Notes
- The Sixers have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games
- The Sixers have won 10 of their last 18 games on the road
- The Wizards are 3-7 in their last 10 games
- At home, the Wizards are 8-4 this season
- The Wizards are currently on a two-game win streak
- Philadelphia is 1-4 against the spread in their last five games
- The total has gone under in 5 of the Sixers' last 7 games.
- The Wizards are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games
Injury Report
76ers
Andre Drummond - Out
Danny Green - Out
Shake Milton - Out
Ben Simmons - Out
Wizards
Bradley Beal - Out
Thomas Bryant - Out
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope - Out
Rui Hachimura - Questionable
Isaiah Todd - Questionable
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -3.5
Moneyline: PHI -167, WAS +140
Total O/U: 205.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Daily Fantasy Outlook
Tyrese Maxey
FanDuel Price: $6,800
DraftKings Price: $6,600
Average FPPG: 30
Tyler Johnson
FanDuel Price: $3,600
DraftKings Price: $3,400
Average FPPG: 7
Seth Curry
FanDuel Price: $6,800
DraftKings Price: $6,800
Average FPPG: 25
Furkan Korkmaz
FanDuel Price: $4,500
DraftKings Price: $3,600
Average FPPG: 16
Danny Green
FanDuel Price: $4,900
DraftKings Price: $4,200
Average FPPG: 18
Matisse Thybulle
FanDuel Price: $4,300
DraftKings Price: $3,800
Average FPPG: 17
Tobias Harris
FanDuel Price: $7,100
DraftKings Price: $9,100
Average FPPG: 34
Georges Niang
FanDuel Price: $3,900
DraftKings Price: $3,200
Average FPPG: 17
Joel Embiid
FanDuel Price: $10,900
DraftKings Price: $11,900
Average FPPG: 49
Charles Bassey
FanDuel Price: $3,800
DraftKings Price: $3,700
Average FPPG: 11
Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.