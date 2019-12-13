76ers
Al Horford Set to Miss Friday's Game vs. Pelicans

Justin Grasso

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- The Philadelphia 76ers have been fortunate this season when it comes to avoiding long-term injuries (knock on wood). When it comes to slight hiccups though, the Sixers have ironically had plenty throughout the first couple of months.

Aside from Josh Richardson missing six consecutive games, the Sixers haven't lost any of their key players for more than a few weeks. However, they also haven't had a ton of time to work with their original starting lineup either, due to the number of minor injuries that have occurred over time.

Finally, for the first time in weeks, the Sixers were able to implement their starting cast on Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets. Unfortunately, the streak of having the original lineup back in action lasted about four quarters.

Towards the end of the Denver game, Sixers' forward/center Al Horford began to feel some soreness in his knee and his hamstring. So by the time Thursday's matchup with the Boston Celtics rolled around, Horford was a game-time decision. Moments before tip-off, the veteran tried to push through the pain, but he wasn't feeling up for the task of playing.

Therefore, the Sixers had to play without Horford on Thursday. And now it looks like they will have to go without him on Friday as well. With the Sixers back in town to close out their back to back set of games, they will host the New Orleans Pelicans.

The bad news on Friday is that Horford is looking to miss more time. The good news is that Sixers' center Joel Embiid will be allowed to play in the back to back once again.

With Horford out, the Sixers will likely throw Mike Scott in the starting lineup just as they did on Thursday. Considering that Scott thrived in his starting role by dropping 15 points, the Sixers should feel comfortable with running the same lineup on Friday.

