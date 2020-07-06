All76ers
From the 90s into the 2000s, former Georgetown guard Allen Iverson dominated basketball courts across the nation while representing the Philadelphia 76ers. As a former first-overall pick, Iverson was aware of the expectations from the city that cheered him on since the night he was drafted.

Now, Iverson is no longer in the position to perform for the Sixers. Instead, the NBA Hall of Famer is more relatable to the fans in the stands. He might not be a season ticket holder for the 76ers, but Iverson has spent his fair share of games sitting courtside cheering with the fans who used to cheer for him. 

And for the last few seasons, Iverson has paid a lot of attention to Ben Simmons, who was once in Iverson's shoes as a first-overall pick. While Simmons still has a long way to go to catch Iverson, the Sixers legend believes the former LSU star is built to last in the NBA -- and he loves cheering for Simmons as a fan.

"I think of myself coming into being a rookie with a lot of expectations, so that's what makes me so much of a big fan of him," Iverson recently told NBC Sports Philadelphia. "A young person being put in a position to help a team win and it's all on you. Not on the guys that's there before you and older, it's going to be all on you because of the talent. With the talent that God gave you, it's supposed to be those types of larger expectations, and I think he's built for it. I'm just a big fan of him. I love cheering for him, just like the rest of the guys."

While Ben Simmons critics spend a lot of time highlighting his lack of a jump shot, the two-time All-Star has proven to be worth the first pick in just his third NBA season. There's still plenty of room for growth, but Iverson believes Simmons has what it takes to reach Allen Iverson's status in Philly. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

