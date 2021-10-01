Andre Drummond 'Doing Great Things' in Sixers Training Camp

Joel Embiid has had his fair share of different backups over the years. Kyle O'Quinn played that role two seasons ago before Al Horford was moved from starting at the four to the bench. Then last year, the Sixers snagged Dwight Howard as the Los Angeles Lakers failed to get him a deal in time.

Although Howard convinced Philadelphia he wanted to return and play for the Sixers, his heart never left Los Angeles. Therefore, Howard wasted no time signing with the Lakers for a third stint when free agency opened up this offseason.

That left the Sixers searching for his replacement. Eventually, Andre Drummond earned that spot. In past seasons, Drummond was some sort of arch-nemesis to Joel Embiid. Funny enough, he becomes his backup years later, and 76ers head coach Doc Rivers more than likely has a lot to do with that.

"I've known Andre since high school," Rivers explained. "The kid that I adopted, Adam, and Andre were roommates at Military Academy. So I've really known him and his mom since high school. We've had this running joke for as long he's in the league every year, 'When are you going to come to get me?' and so, when I called, I said, 'I'm calling to come to get you. Now you got to make the decision.'"

Drummond came to Philly on a one-year deal. The two-time All-Star might not be of the same caliber he was before these days, but Doc Rivers made it clear that he believes Drummond will be a great addition to the Sixers during the team's media day on Monday. Then on Wednesday, Rivers offered a promising update on Drummond's progress through two practices so far.

"Andre two or three years ago was making max money, and my first question is, 'Why are you at where you're at?.'" Rivers said. "Let's do something about that. So I'm telling you, he's in great shape. He's doing great things right now. He's just got to keep doing it."

Considering Drummond is battling with the rookie center Charles Bassey and the second-year power forward/center Paul Reed, his experience alone will more than likely give him the upper hand to become Embiid's primary backup. But if Drummond can continue to do "great things" for the Sixers, he could earn himself a solid long-term role in the future -- whether it be in Philly or somewhere else.

