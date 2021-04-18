Anthony Tolliver Explains What He Can Bring to Sixers Bench

When the Philadelphia 76ers came away from the trade deadline with just one deal made, many expected the Sixers to get busy in the buyout market. As a few notable players became available, the Sixers wouldn't pounce.

For a short amount of time, it seemed the 76ers were totally content with their current roster considering they weren't making any signings, but then they waived the veteran forward Ignas Brazdeikis, and everything changed.

Once the former New York Knicks forward was cut loose from the roster, it became apparent the 76ers were looking to make a follow-up move. The front office then got on the phone and made a call to 35-year-old power forward Anthony Tolliver.

“I got the call," Tolliver explained on Wednesday following his first shootaround session with the Sixers. "They asked if I was in shape, and I said ‘absolutely’. They said ‘How soon can you jump on a plane?’ and I said ‘In about two hours’. I kissed all my kids and my wife and said, ‘See you later -- we’ll figure it out.’ I just had to come here and take some tests and get ready to go.”

While the 76ers were in the middle of a four-game road trip, Tolliver flew to Philly for a workout and to ink a 10-day contract with the team. By the time the 76ers returned to the practice facility on Wednesday ahead of their Brooklyn Nets matchup, Tolliver finally linked up with his new teammates and learned his role.

“I feel very prepared as far as the opportunity moving forward,” the veteran explained. “Honestly, if that means playing two minutes or 20 minutes or whatever, I’m just here playing. I’m here to support in any way I can try to lead and help these young guys that are not necessarily in the rotation. Help them through this time because I’ve been there. From experience, that actually can help a team a lot by just helping the guys who aren’t playing, keeping them prepared.”

Outside of being a veteran mentor on the bench, the Sixers don't seem to have any plans to get Tolliver involved in the rotation. As Tobias Harris starts at the four and Doc Rivers likes what he's been seeing out of Mike Scott over the last few games, the Sixers head coach admitted he's unsure if he'll find any minutes for Tolliver when the signing was announced last week.

Regardless of whether he'll acquire minutes on the court or not, Tolliver still brings value to the 76ers as you can never have too many high-character veterans around, and there's no such thing as too much depth in the NBA.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.