Atlanta Hawks Add Former Sixers, Nets Center Jahlil Okafor

The Atlanta Hawks are inking NBA veteran Jahlil Okafor to a one-year deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Per Charania's report on Thursday, the deal is non-guaranteed for Okafor.

Okafor's next landing spot doesn't come as much of a surprise. After he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets from the Detroit Pistons weeks ago, it was clear that Brooklyn didn't intend to keep the veteran center on board.

Eventually, the Nets officially waived Okafor, and he became a free agent once again. For the last few days, there were rumblings that the Hawks were considering bringing in Okafor, and on Thursday, they made it official.

The chances of Okafor having a big role in Atlanta might not be high, but the Hawks will give the former Sixers draft pick another shot at becoming a reliable bench piece.

Ever since his early years in Philadelphia, Okafor hasn't been a consistent starter in the league. When he joined the Nets in 2017-2018, he came off the bench for 26 games. The following year, Okafor joined the New Orleans Pelicans.

In New Orleans, Okafor appeared in 59 games for his first season and 30 games in his second. During that time, he averaged roughly 15 minutes on the floor and put up around eight points per game.

After a two-year stint with the Pelicans, Okafor went and signed a deal with the Pistons. Last season, the veteran guard appeared in 27 games for Detroit. He averaged 12 minutes on the court and collected 5.4 points per game. Now, he'll get another shot to prove his worth in Atlanta.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.