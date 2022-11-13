Hawks’ Clint Capela Highlights PJ Tucker's Value for 76ers

Over the offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers inked the 37-year-old veteran PJ Tucker to a multi-year deal. Aside from the re-signing of the ten-time All-Star James Harden, Tucker was the Sixers’ most notable acquisition in the offseason, as his addition was requested by the All-Star center, Joel Embiid.

The three-year deal worth over $30 million came with scrutiny in Philadelphia. As Tucker’s never averaged more than ten points in a single season, many wondered why the Sixers dished out so much money to the veteran, who entered year 12 in the NBA this season.

Sixers players have said it many times throughout the offseason and the start of the 2022-2023 season; Tucker’s value goes beyond what the box score says. On Saturday night, Atlanta Hawks standout Clint Capela had similar praise for Tucker hours before facing the seasoned veteran for the second time this season.

“His energy, he brings willingness every night,” Capela said regarding Tucker. “I feel like he’s always been the guy to talk to in the locker room during halftime and what we can do better.”

Prior to landing with the Atlanta Hawks, Capela started his career with the Houston Rockets in 2014. His stint in Houston lasted six seasons before he was traded. For three seasons, Capela shared the court with Tucker and experienced the value the veteran brought to the floor first-hand.

“I feel like that’s the guy on the court that always sacrifices defensively, always ready to help, always ready to bring some energy, always ready to bring extra possessions, making corner threes,” Capela continued. “He’s always making the right decision offensively. Defensively, he was always ready to guard the best guy. Just talks about the guys on the defensive end. He was tremendous for us in Houston.”

When the Sixers fell short against Tucker and the Miami Heat in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Embiid recognized just how important Tucker was for the team that was Eastern Conference Finals bound. Now that the Sixers have him, Embiid is feeling the same strong impact Capela felt when he was playing alongside Tucker in Houston.

“Just his energy, and he knows how to play,” Embiid said after Saturday’s game regarding Tucker. “He knows how to move without the ball. Defensively, just ball pressure, you know, just talking. I think the biggest thing that he does for us is just communication.”

“It’s really important whenever your team is trying to win, trying to go deep in the playoff run,” Capela continued, discussing Tucker’s overall value. “[If you] want to be consistent in the season and want to build that chemistry to be able to win 55 to 60-plus games in the season. That’s the guy to have. His value — he helped me so much in the process — that’s what he does.”

The Tucker experience in Philadelphia so far has been shaky, as the Sixers have yet to garner a winning record through 13 games. While their shortcomings go well beyond the newly signed forward, Tucker’s veteran experience and leadership are currently being put to the test as the Sixers have plenty of adversity to fight through early on.

So far, Tucker’s been credited by his teammates for being outspoken as the Sixers face struggles early in the season. While it could take some time before the value of Tucker’s presence comes to light on the court in Philly, as the Sixers work out their kinks and the veteran works his way back from an offseason knee surgery, Tucker’s value will really be put to the test down the stretch of the year.

