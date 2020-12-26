Austin Rivers Won't Make Knicks Debut vs. Sixers on Saturday

Last month when the 2020 NBA Free Agency period opened up, Austin Rivers was searching for his next opportunity. Although he had an option to stay on board with the Houston Rockets, the veteran guard wanted to seek other opportunities to see if there was anything else better out there for him.

The Philadelphia 76ers had an interest in Rivers, but their new head coach might've prevented a possible family reunion from happening. "When I took the job, I said, ‘You don’t want that,'" Doc Rivers told the Sixers, according to Marc Berman of The New York Post. "'You got too many other things we have to deal with.’"

Doc and Austin Rivers worked together a few years ago with the Los Angeles Clippers' organization. Based on this offseasons' events, it seems they might not have had the greatest work relationship as they intentionally failed to form a reunion in Philly.

So, as the Sixers moved on from their interest in Rivers, the veteran guard shifted his focus towards the New York Knicks, whom he signed a one-year deal with during free agency. Unfortunately, Rivers' stint with the Knicks has been off to a shaky start.

As the guard deals with a groin injury, there was hope he could return for the Knicks' second game of the regular season against the Sixers on Saturday night. However, that's not going to happen. According to the Knicks' injury report on Friday night, Rivers is already ruled out of Saturday's game with a groin injury.

“It’s a work in progress," said Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, per Zach Braziller of The New York Post. "He did a little bit today, which is encouraging. You have to be careful with that type of injury. When he’s ready to go, he’ll be ready to go,”

