Less than a week leading up to the 2022 NBA All-Star break, the Brooklyn Nets introduced Ben Simmons as one of their newest members of the team following the blockbuster trade, which netted the Philadelphia 76ers James Harden.

As expected, a large portion of Simmons’ introductory presser revolved around everything that transpired over the span of roughly seven months as Simmons went that long without making any public comments despite privately requesting a trade from the Sixers.

When discussing his new and former team, Simmons was asked about the highly-anticipated matchup between the Sixers and the Nets, which is set to take place on March 10. At the time, Simmons said he hoped to be available to play by then.

With tip-off rapidly approaching, it’s become clear that Simmons won’t play in Thursday’s game. As he’s been ramping up his conditioning to return to the court, the three-time All-Star suffered a setback as he’s dealing with back stiffness. Therefore, his Nets debut has been put on pause.

Although Simmons won’t take the floor at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, as many predicted he wouldn’t, the star guard still intends to sit on the bench throughout the matchup. And according to a simple Instagram comment the other day, Simmons is looking forward to the occasion.

Barstool Philly, an Instagram account focused on Philadelphia sports, posted a graphic of the update that stated Simmons wouldn’t play on Thursday but would be in the building. The caption reads, “CAN’T WAIT.” Ben Simmons, who went dark on social media throughout his last months in Philly, commented, “Likewise.”

NBC Sports Philadelphia

H/T Adam Hermann of NBC Sports Philadelphia

The reception for Simmons is expected to be negative on Thursday, as many feel the three-time All-Star quit on the Sixers following a disappointing second-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks back in the summer.

Many speculated that Simmons feared the Philly crowd, and that’s why he wouldn’t show face throughout the entire 2021-2022 NBA season prior to the trade. Whether that’s true or not — Simmons apparently looks forward to finally facing the music on Thursday, when he sits on Brooklyn’s bench during the matchup between the Nets and the Sixers in South Philly.

