Report: Ben Simmons Intends to 'Never Play Another Game' for Sixers

The Sixers have been open to trading their three-time All-Star Ben Simmons for months now. Ever since the star point guard wrapped up the second-round seven-game series against the Atlanta Hawks in disappointing fashion back in June, the Sixers have been shopping Simmons.

Initially, Simmons made it clear he wanted to stay in Philadelphia and continue playing for the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2016. But at this point, there's been a massive change of heart from the All-Star.

Not only does Simmons desire a trade, but he's willing to hold out from the team when training camp rolls around next week. Back in August, Simmons and his representatives reportedly met with key members of the 76ers organization.

While the Sixers went into the meeting with the intention of making it clear they would welcome Simmons with open arms into training camp, Simmons and his team made it clear that he won't be attending training camp at all.

For the last week or so, the league-wide belief has been that Simmons will inevitably have to show up and play for the Sixers at some point next season. However, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that Simmons intends to "never play another game" for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The report that Simmons won't show up for camp is nothing new. It's been public knowledge for nearly a month now that Simmons will hold out.

But as many expect Simmons to eventually play for the Sixers again, barring any sudden changes in trade talks, it seems the 25-year-old guard is fully set on sticking with his plan of refusing to suit up until he has a new uniform to wear.

