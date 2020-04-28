All76ers
Ben Simmons' 'Philly Pledge' Inspired Lloyd Pierce, Marshawn Lynch to Expand Mission

Justin Grasso

Ever since the NBA went on an unexpected hiatus last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Philadelphia 76ers have been searching for ways to help out with the community. 76ers Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer have made numerous donations over time. Joel Embiid and Al Horford also contributed with donations, while Ben Simmons fired up what is called 'The Philly Pledge.' 

Similar to Michael Rubin's 'All In' Challenge, Simmons encouraged local celebrities and athletes to promote and donate to two significant non-profits within the Philadelphia area such as Philabundance and the PHL COVID-19 Response.

Now that Simmons' 'Philly Pledge' has been bringing attention to the non-profits that are helping Philadelphia residents who are in need, two other sports figures are expanding the pledge to a city of their own. Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce recently started 'The Atlanta Pledge,' which will promote Hope Thru Soap, and the Atlanta Community Food Bank. 

"The ATL pledge was created as an opportunity for our community to come together and make a collective impact for our neighbors in need," Pierce stated. We aim to generate positive energy and funding for non-profit organizations to transform helplessness to hope in ATL."

Along with 'The Atlanta Pledge,' former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch will form 'The Oakland Pledge' out West. Lynch and company will help drive attention to several non-profits in Oakland, such as the Alameda County Community Food Bank, Coaching Corps, Fam 1st Family Foundation, United Playaz, and East Oakland Youth Development Center.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_  

