All76ers
Top Stories
News

Best of SI: Chase Elliott Flips Off Kyle Busch After Getting Spun Into a Wall

SI Wire

NASCAR drivers have some of the best beef in all of sports. Theirs is the only sport where doing something wrong can easily get someone killed. So it’s not uncommon to see drivers hold grudges against one another, or just straight-up fight.

Well, NASCAR is back—and so is the beef.

Wednesday night's race at Darlington was shortened by rain, but not before Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch caused a little controversy.

With 28 laps to go, Elliott was running second behind eventual winner Denny Hamlin. Busch tried to sneak in behind Elliott but collided with his rear tire and sent Elliott careening into the inside wall.

An irate Elliott refused to be checked out by medics until he could give Busch the finger as he came around the track again.

Busch recognized that he had messed up, saying after the race that he “made a mistake and just misjudged the gap” between Elliott and the car behind him. Busch spoke with Elliott’s crew, and it didn’t sound like his apology was expected.

“They’re upset. They’re mad,” Busch said. “I’m not just gonna fix it and we’re gonna go have ice cream tomorrow. Obviously they’re gonna have to dwell on it and the repercussions I’m sure I’m gonna have later on down the road.”

Alan Gustafson, Elliott’s crew chief, was ticked off that his team was denied an opportunity to win. 

Elliott had a real chance of winning the race, a chance made even greater by the weather. Elliott’s wreck brought out a caution flag, and while the race was still running under caution, rain began. Once the skies opened up, the race was called. 

Click Here to read the rest of Sports Illustrated's Hot Clicks from Thursday!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lakers' Jared Dudley Offers 2 Key Points on Potential NBA Return

Los Angeles Lakers veteran Jared Dudley recently offered two key points on an NBA return.

Justin Grasso

Shake Milton Recalls First NBA Start With the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers second-year guard Shake Milton recently recalled his first NBA start with the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

Al Horford Reveals Funniest 76ers Player in the Group Chat

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Al Horford recently discussed the dynamic of the team's virtual group chat and revealed who believes is the funniest teammate.

Justin Grasso

Completing a Limited Regular Season's a Favorable Situation for 76ers

The NBA seems to be working on a plan for return. If that's the case, the 76ers will likely have to complete a 70-game season before skipping to playoffs.

Justin Grasso

Charles Barkley Defends Former Sixers GM Sam Hinkie

Former Philadelphia 76ers legend Charles Barkley recently defended controversial Sixers General Manager, Sam Hinkie.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid Discusses His Generous Donations

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid made several generous donations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, he talked about his thought process throughout the NBA's suspension.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers to Participate in Leaguewide Coronavirus Study

The Philadelphia 76ers plan to participate in a league-wide coronavirus study led by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: When and Where Could 76ers Resume the Season?

The latest buzz surrounding the NBA's suspended season indicates a potential return date and location for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Disney World a 'Clear Frontrunner' for Resumed Season

As the NBA searches for a neutral location to hold the remainder of the season, Disney World in Orlando has reportedly become a 'clear frontrunner.'

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Houston is in the Mix as a Potential Bubble City

While Las Vegas and Orlando seem like the logical spots to become the NBA's bubble city, recent rumors indicated that Houston could be in the mix as well.

Justin Grasso