All76ers
Top Stories
News

Best of SI: Deni Avdija Hopes to Be Israel's First NBA Star

SI Wire

An early evening practice at Maccabi Tel Aviv’s Menora Mivtachim Arena is ending and 100 fans, mostly kids celebrating their birthdays or b’nai mitzvahs, shuffle down from the lower bowl to one of the baselines. As Maccabi’s roster begins to clear the floor, Deni Avdija is one of the few instructed to stay behind. Just six weeks from celebrating his 19th birthday, he’s not much older than many of the fans he’s about to greet. His dark hair is tapered and combed over to one side of his head. Patches of scruff populate the sides of his face and under his chin. “It doesn’t grow,” he says of his beard.

“I hate shaving. I’m always cutting myself.”

Despite his youth, the 6' 9", 215-pound Avdija (pronounced Ahv-DEE-yah) is already one of the most famous athletes in his hoops-crazed homeland. He’s far from the best player on what Maccabi forward Quincy Acy, an NBA veteran, calls “the Yankees” of Israeli sports, but he’s the most sought-after player among autograph hunters.

NBA teams are on the lookout for the next Luka Doncic, making comparisons between the two similarly sized international wings inevitable. Both the Israeli and last season’s Rookie of the Year can also score in transition and play multiple positions. While Avdija doesn’t have the professional bona fides that Doncic, the 2018 EuroLeague MVP, brought to the league, the Israeli is still likely to go in the lottery of the NBA draft—potentially the top five—and become the highest pick ever from a country of nine million people.

Click Here to read the rest of "Deni Avdija Hopes to Be Israel's First NBA Star," for FREE at Sports Illustrated!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers GM Elton Brand Says It's 'Too Early to Speculate' on NBA's Return

Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand has been in direct contact with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver lately. From what he's gathered after numerous meetings, Brand reiterates it's too early to tell when the NBA will return.

Justin Grasso

Does 76ers Center Joel Embiid 'Hate' NBA Legend Charles Barkley?

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has had his fair share of battles with NBA legend Charles Barkley.

Justin Grasso

76ers Legend Allen Iverson Once Left Practice to Eat Taco Bell

Philadelphia 76ers Hall of Famer Allen Iverson wasn't a big fan of practicing. In fact, he disappeared in the middle of a session one time to eat some Taco Bell.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Ben Simmons Pranks His Mother After Being Told He Cannot Cook

Once Ben Simmons was accused of not being able to cook by his mother, the 76ers guard decided to prank her on camera.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Christmas Day Startup Being Discussed for Next Season

The status of the NBA's current season is still in question. However, the league is rumored to be discussing a potential Christmas Day startup for the 2020-21 season.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Michael Jordan or LeBron James, Who Faced Better Competition?

The Last Dance has renewed the GOAT debate, Michael Jordan vs LeBron James. But which GOAT faced better competition: Jordan or LeBron?

SI Wire

Best of SI: Dana White Will Restart Sports by Hosting UFC Events on 'Fight Island'

The head of the UFC is ready to roll, with a full slate of fights, starting Saturday, and a house DJ, but no fans.

SI Wire

Philadelphia 76ers Preparing for a Potential Playoff Series vs. Boston Celtics

If the NBA Playoffs were to start today, the Philadelphia 76ers would play the Boston Celtics. Therefore, Brett Brown and the Sixers are making sure they're ready for it.

Justin Grasso

76ers GM Elton Brand 'Optimistic' About Ben Simmons' Recovery

76ers General Manager Elton Brand mentioned on Tuesday that he's 'optimistic' about Ben Simmons' injury recovery.

Justin Grasso

76ers: 3 Takeaways From NBA Insider's Discussion on Season's Status

Recently, The Athletic's Shams Charania participated in an NBA, NHL, MLB insiders' roundtable. Here's what we've learned about a potential 76ers return this season.

Justin Grasso