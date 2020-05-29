All76ers
Top Stories
News

Best of SI: Inside Chaos of MLB's Last Severely Shortened Season

SI Wire

World wars, earthquakes, civil unrest, terrorist attacks, military threats, infectious mosquitos, strikes and lockouts. Life has disrupted many a baseball season and the comfort provided by its constancy of games. But never like this. The coronavirus pandemic is likely to reduce the 2020 season to the shortest one since the American League joined the National League in 1901—if there is any season at all.

Rob Manfred continues to consult government and public health officials to find a path forward for baseball this season. The league has proposed safety protocols to the players association and continues to negotiate financial terms that would allow a 2020 season to commence. Yet playing remains only a hope. We’ve already seen the first April without a major league game in 137 years, since the American Association opened as scheduled May 1, 1883.

If baseball does return, what might it look like? The answer may be found in the shortest season this one threatens to eclipse: 1981. Players went on strike June 12 to protest a demand by owners for a compensation system to accommodate teams that lost a free agent. They didn’t play another game until Aug. 9. That ripped 59 days from the baseball calendar, never to be restored.

As in ’81, we again could be looking at compressed training camps, schedule inequities and a redesigned postseason format. Unlike 39 years ago, when the shutdown resulted from baseball’s own doing, a resumption this year should be met by fans with relief rather than animosity.

Click Here to read the rest of "Inside the Chaos of 1981—MLB's Last Severely Shortened Season," for FREE at Sports Illustrated!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Philadelphia 76ers: Which Non-Starter Has Most Trade Value?

The Philadelphia 76ers has a few young and talented players, on board, but which non-starter has the most trade value?

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Could Resume 2019-2020 Season July 31st

After Friday's Board of Governors call, the Philadelphia 76ers could be back in action on July 31st to conclude the 2019-2020 NBA season.

Justin Grasso

Non-Conference Playoffs Would be 'Doomsday Scenario' for 76ers

If the NBA decides to roll with a 1-16 seeding playoff scenario not involving conference's, the Philadelphia 76ers could be doomed.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Kyle O'Quinn Donates to Church Members in Queens

Philadelphia 76ers veteran big man Kyle O'Quinn recently collaborated with local churches to help donate their members.

Justin Grasso

What's the Latest Regarding Free Agency and the 2020 NBA Draft?

The 2020 NBA Draft and Free Agency period is more than likely going to be postponed. While the NBA hasn't made a decision official, what rumors are swirling around?

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: How Nikola Jokic Has Impacted the NBA

Serbia's Nikola Jokic is one of the most unique players in the NBA, but how much has his playing style impacted the league in general?

SI Wire

Best of SI: Mike Tyson feuds with AEW's Chris Jericho

In Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Mike Tyson reignites a 10-year-old wrestling feud, Max Scherzer goes off on MLB ownership and more.

SI Wire

Former NBA Exec Suggests 76ers Trade Al Horford for Harrison Barnes

A former NBA Executive recently suggested the Philadelphia 76ers should trade Al Horford to the Sacramento Kings for Harrison Barnes.

Justin Grasso

76ers Rumors: There's Belief Brett Brown Doesn't Return Next Year

Throughout the year, it seemed Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown was sitting on the hot season. Now apparently, there's league-wide belief Brown's coaching his last season in Philly.

Justin Grasso

Mike Scott Says 76ers Rookie Matisse Thybulle Has Major Potential

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Mike Scott believes the team's first-round rookie Matisse Thybulle has major potential in the NBA.

Justin Grasso