All76ers
Top Stories
News

Best of SI: Video Star Michael Crane Missed Shooting the Masters for a Bank Robbery

Justin Grasso

Michael Crane was no golfer. But he did dream of a star turn at the Masters, a chance to show off his handiwork and skill, a culmination of years of practice. And in April 2007 his chance arrived: At 31 he was handpicked to work one of the most-watched broadcasts on the sports calendar.

A freelance TV editor, Crane specialized in quick-cutting highlight packages that played within event broadcasts—the type that would embroider any big game—and his career was flourishing. That year alone, he recalls having already worked the Super Bowl, the Final Four and more than a dozen other events. Now he would be venturing to the most exalted golf course in the U.S., working for CBS on its commercial-free broadcast of “a tradition unlike any other.”

Yet here it was, the Monday morning of Masters week, and instead of focusing on Augusta National’s greens and, ultimately, the green jacket, Crane was fixated on a different color: red. As in the red dye spurting over his hands and tracing an arc, before splashing onto his rented Chevy Monte Carlo. An exploding cartridge, he would later realize, had been placed in the pile of bills handed to him by a teller at the Augusta bank he had just robbed with two strangers.

Click here to read the rest of "Michael Crane misses his Masters moment, robs a bank instead," at Sports Illustrated!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Philadelphia 76ers Leadership Donates Six Figures to COVID-19 Relief

The Philadelphia 76ers' ownership has mad a donation to Philabundance, a local non-profit, in order to help families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justin Grasso

NBA: 2021 Tokyo Olympics Dates Have Been Announced

With the 2020 Olympics Postponed, the committee has now announced the new dates for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Justin Grasso

NBA News: Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart is Clear of COVID-19

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was one of a handful of NBA players to be diagnosed with COVID-19. On Sunday, however, he has been cleared of the coronavirus.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Kyle O'Quinn Talks Cooking, Matisse Thybulle With Fans on NBA's Twitter

The NBA recently allowed Sixers veteran reserve, Kyle O'Quinn, interact with fans on Twitter where he talked about a range of topics, including Matisse Thybulle.

Justin Grasso

NBA News: Knicks Owner James Dolan is the Latest to Test Positive for COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has reached the NBA a couple of weeks ago. Now, New York Knicks owner James Dolan is the latest to test positive for the virus.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Ben Simmons Brings Philly's Stars Together to Promote 'The Philly Pledge'

Sixers superstar Ben Simmons recently launched 'The Philly Pledge' to help with coronavirus relief. And recently, he brought all of Philly's star athletes together to promote.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Josh Richardson Details Reaction to NBA Suspending the Season

Sixers shooting guard Josh Richardson recently recalled the moment when the NBA decided to suspend the 2020 season.

Justin Grasso

Can you guess why the number 2 is significant for the Sixers this…

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia Mayor Mentions Ben Simmons' 'Philly Pledge' During Friday Briefing

Sixers star Ben Simmons recently launched 'The Philly Pledge,' which warranted a mention from Philadelphia's mayor, Jim Kenny, on Friday.

Justin Grasso

Matisse Thybulle Apologizes to Sixers Fans After Losing to Suns' Mikal Bridges in NBA 2K20

Sixers rookie Matisse Thybulle faced off against Phoenix Suns veteran Mikal Bridges in NBA 2K20 on Friday night, and let's just say the results weren't great for Philadelphia.

Justin Grasso