SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

Best of SI: How the NBA Bubble Leveled the Playing Field

SI Wire

The shot went up and in, and public-address announcer Kyle Speller got excited: Three-pointer for the San Antonio Spurs! A Utah Jazz coach quickly tapped on the plexiglass surrounding Speller to remind him: Dude, we’re the home team. Speller hit himself in the head. The Jazz coaches laughed.

Welcome to the NBA bubble, where somebody is always the home team but nobody is ever home. The miracle is that in two months of bubble P.A. work, bouncing from home team to another without going anywhere, Speller made that mistake only once.

The NBA has staged the only kind of season it could, and that postseason has gone better than anybody could have hoped. The league also went to great lengths to re-create the arena environment, from virtual fans to recorded cheers to graphics and P.A. announcer calls that are specific to each team’s home arena. Without that effort, the games would seem sterile, like they were being played in a lab. But the NBA cannot replace the feeling an arena hopping with 20,000 people.

Speller has been the Nuggets’ P.A. announcer for 15 years. He knows that if Tuesday’s Game 3 between the Nuggets and Lakers were actually in Denver—and in late May—Peyton Manning and John Elway and Drew Lock would probably show up, making it the place to be in Colorado that night. Instead, the hype man must sell the illusion that he is firing up a crowd.

Click Here to read "How the NBA Bubble Leveled the Playing Field," for FREE at Sports Illustrated! 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers' Ime Udoka had 'Strong Interview' With Bulls

Philadelphia 76ers assistant Ime Udoka reportedly had a strong interview for the Chicago Bulls' head coaching job.

Justin Grasso

Who are 76ers' Top 3 Coaching Candidates?

With the offseason underway, the Philadelphia 76ers are narrowed down to their top three head coaching candidates, according to a report.

Justin Grasso

Rubin Reportedly Increases Stake in 76ers

Co-Managing Partner Michael Rubin has reportedly increased his stake with the Philadelphia 76ers recently.

Justin Grasso

Is Nets' Joe Harris the Ideal Free Agent for 76ers?

It would be an ideal situation if the Philadelphia 76ers added Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris to the team this offseason.

Justin Grasso

Trade Suggestion Includes 76ers Picking up Buddy Hield From Kings

A new trade package suggestion from Bleacher Report includes the Philadelphia 76ers snagging Buddy Hield from the Kings.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: 76ers Might 'Attempt' to Lure Morey From Rockets

As the Philadelphia 76ers look to revamp their front office, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer believes the team might take a look at Houston Rockets General Manager, Daryl Morey.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: How Miami Heat Rebuilt Without Tanking

While some teams opt to punt seasons to rebuild, Miami has taken the opposite approach to remain competitive by trusting its culture to attract stars and develop talent.

SI Wire

Doc Rivers Won't be an Available HC Candidate for 76ers

As the Philadelphia 76ers search for a new head coach, there was a slight possibility Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers could become a candidate.

Justin Grasso

76ers Reportedly Looking Into Hiring President of Basketball Ops

Recent NBA rumors indicate that the Philadelphia 76ers could be looking into hiring a President of Basketball Operations to revamp the front office.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons is Back to Working out After Knee Injury

Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons is back in the gym after suffering a season-ending knee injury last month.

Justin Grasso