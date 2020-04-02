Best of SI: Was NHL's Approach to COVID-19 Testing Better Than the NBA's?

The NHL followed the lead of the NBA when it came to stoppage of play, but the two sports testing for coronavirus is vastly different. The NBA has received criticism after teams like the Lakers, Celtics and the Nets have announced that players on their teams have tested positive for COVID-19 while being asymptomatic.

At a time where there are a shortage of tests in the United States, professional athletes and celebrities continue to get access to tests that the general public simply cannot. SI’s senior writer Alex Prewitt details the NHL’s stark difference in approach to testing, centered around the idea that players in their league are only getting tested if they’re symptomatic.

Video from Sports Illustrated's Daily Cover "NHL's Approach to COVID-19 Testing Vastly Different From the NBA."

Around the NBA: Stephen Curry Had to Build His Own Driveway Basketball Hoop

Stephen Curry has had way too much time off during this NBA season. First, a broken hand caused him to miss four months of action. When he came back, he played in one game before coming down with the flu. And then the season was put on hold.

Even worse, the NBA’s decision to close team facilities during the pandemic left Curry without a basketball hoop to shoot on. No, the greatest shooter in the history of the sport doesn’t have a hoop at his house—or he didn’t until recently.

After 16 days holed up at his Bay Area home unable to practice his craft, Curry’s wife, Ayesha, ordered him a Spalding hoop, according to The Wall Street Journal’s Ben Cohen.

When it arrived, it was up to Curry to assemble it himself. Just looking at the instruction manual left him feeling “overwhelmed,” Curry told the Journal.

