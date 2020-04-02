All76ers
Top Stories
News

Best of SI: Was NHL's Approach to COVID-19 Testing Better Than the NBA's?

Justin Grasso

The NHL followed the lead of the NBA when it came to stoppage of play, but the two sports testing for coronavirus is vastly different. The NBA has received criticism after teams like the Lakers, Celtics and the Nets have announced that players on their teams have tested positive for COVID-19 while being asymptomatic.

At a time where there are a shortage of tests in the United States, professional athletes and celebrities continue to get access to tests that the general public simply cannot. SI’s senior writer Alex Prewitt details the NHL’s stark difference in approach to testing, centered around the idea that players in their league are only getting tested if they’re symptomatic.

Video from Sports Illustrated's Daily Cover "NHL's Approach to COVID-19 Testing Vastly Different From the NBA."

Around the NBA: Stephen Curry Had to Build His Own Driveway Basketball Hoop

Stephen Curry has had way too much time off during this NBA season. First, a broken hand caused him to miss four months of action. When he came back, he played in one game before coming down with the flu. And then the season was put on hold.

Even worse, the NBA’s decision to close team facilities during the pandemic left Curry without a basketball hoop to shoot on. No, the greatest shooter in the history of the sport doesn’t have a hoop at his house—or he didn’t until recently.

After 16 days holed up at his Bay Area home unable to practice his craft, Curry’s wife, Ayesha, ordered him a Spalding hoop, according to The Wall Street Journal’s Ben Cohen.

When it arrived, it was up to Curry to assemble it himself. Just looking at the instruction manual left him feeling “overwhelmed,” Curry told the Journal.

Click here to read more "Stephen Curry Had to Build His Own Driveway Basketball Hoop, "at Sports Illustrated!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 NBA Playoffs: Is a Las Vegas Tournament the Only Option Left?

Where will the 2020 NBA Playoffs be played? There are talks about Las Vegas being the end all, be all destination.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Al Horford Donating $500,000 to Coronavirus Relief

Sixers veteran big man, Al Horford, plans to donate $500,000 to coronavirus relief around the country.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Josh Harris David Blitzer Donate to Cooper, CHOP During COVID-19 Pandemic

Philadelphia 76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris recently made two more donations to Cooper Hospital in Camden, Jersey and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons' 'Philly Pledge' Project Has Generated Over 1,700 Donations

Sixers guard Ben Simmons has launched 'The Philly Pledge' last week for coronavirus relief. Since then, it has helped generate over 1,700 donations.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers 'Very Happy' With Knicks Target Elton Brand

On Wednesday, rumors indicated that the New York Knicks had interest in potentially scooping up Elton Brand if the Philadelphia 76ers let him go. That scenario seems unlikely.

Justin Grasso

New York Knicks Reportedly Have Interest in Sixers GM Elton Brand

The New York Knicks will have their eyes on the Sixers this offseason to see if Elton Brand will be dismissed from Philly's General Manager role.

Justin Grasso

NBA News: Another Conference Ends Without Full Clarity on a Return

NBA League officials held another conference on Wednesday. Unfortunately, there isn't any clarity on a potential return at this time.

Justin Grasso

How is Sixers' Josh Richardson Staying In Shape During NBA Suspension?

Sixers starting shooting guard Josh Richardson doesn't have access to a gym at the moment. So how is the 76ers' starter staying in shape with the NBA on hold?

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: How Sixers' Franklin,Other NBA Mascots Are Dealing With Suspension

Ben Pickman of Sports Illustrated recently dove into the NBA mascot world to see how the face of team's are coping with the league's suspension.

Justin Grasso

NBA News: Lakers, Kevin Durant & Other Nets Clear of COVID-19

Cases of COVID-19 within the NBA are beginning to clear up as all affected members of the Lakers and the Nets, including Kevin Durant, have been cleared from the coronavirus.

Justin Grasso