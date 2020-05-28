Best of SI: How Nikola Jokic Has Impacted the NBA

All76ers
It was not Nikola Jokić’s most impressive play of the season, or even of the night. He held the ball on the right wing as the Nuggets got situated for a second-quarter possession against the Jazz. The game had the dawdling vibe of February basketball, and, scanning the floor, Jokić seemed almost to be yawning, which would have been of a piece with his popular image. 

The 7-footer is the NBA’s lethargic genius, with ample arm flab, a summer-camp buzz cut, molasses-slow feet and a clairvoyant understanding of the patterns of the sport. He looped an overhead pass to the center of the lane, unoccupied for the moment by players on either team. All of a sudden Jamal Murray, Denver’s point guard and Jokić’s chief sidekick, burst to the rim. 

An instant before, Murray had initiated a backdoor cut—one unperceived by everyone but Jokić. The ball landed in Murray’s hands; he pump-faked and finished the layup; the Utah defenders blinked at one another. “He’s seeing everything!” Nuggets broadcaster Scott Hastings said of Jokić, which wasn’t exactly true. Replays showed that when he made the assist, he was looking off into the distance of the backcourt.

Most NBA centers go their entire careers without throwing a pass as prescient as that. But for the 25-year-old Jokić it is standard: not only expected but also relied upon. Maybe no team since the early Stephen Curry Warriors has so depended on one player’s talent for a singular facet of the game. 

Click Here to read the rest of "The Making of Nikola Jokić," for FREE at Sports Illustrated!

Former NBA Exec Suggests 76ers Trade Al Horford for Harrison Barnes

A former NBA Executive recently suggested the Philadelphia 76ers should trade Al Horford to the Sacramento Kings for Harrison Barnes.

Justin Grasso

76ers Rumors: There's Belief Brett Brown Doesn't Return Next Year

Throughout the year, it seemed Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown was sitting on the hot season. Now apparently, there's league-wide belief Brown's coaching his last season in Philly.

Justin Grasso

Mike Scott Says 76ers Rookie Matisse Thybulle Has Major Potential

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Mike Scott believes the team's first-round rookie Matisse Thybulle has major potential in the NBA.

Justin Grasso

Mike Scott Believes Kawhi Leonard Traveled Before Game 7 Buzzer

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Mike Scott believes former Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard traveled before hitting his infamous buzzer-beater shot to knock the Sixers out.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: 76ers Could Begin Training Camp 2.0 in July

As the NBA works on a plan to get basketball back in action, the league reportedly projects the Philadelphia 76ers could begin training camp in July.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: A Decision to Return Not Expected This Week

Adam Silver will hold another Board of Governors call this week. Many expect the league to make a decision to continue the season, but that's reportedly not on the agenda.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: Could a Dario Saric Reunion Happen?

Could the Philadelphia 76ers reunite with Dario Saric this summer?

Justin Grasso

76ers' Tobias Harris Talks Playing NBA Games Without Fans

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris discusses playing NBA games without fans this summer.

Justin Grasso