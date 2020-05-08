All76ers
Best of SI: Former Steeler James Harrison Pushes Sled Weighing Nearly 2,000 Pounds

Former Steelers linebacker James Harrison’s Instagram feed is a collection of superhuman feats. Harrison, now 42, posts videos of his ridiculous workouts all the time. He loves working out so much that he once hit the gym directly after his team’s flight back from a road game touched down in Pittsburgh—at 3:45 a.m.

Three years ago, at the age of 39, Harrison put 39 weight plates on a sled—more than 1,800 pounds—a tried to see if he could push it. He could, of course. For his 42nd birthday on Monday, Harrison asked his followers if he should attempt to push 42 plates. Uhh, of course we want to see that. 

So Harrison and his trainer loaded up the sled to a total weight of 1,960 pounds, and he pushed it more than five yards like it was nothing. 

You don’t have to do this, James! You’re 42, you’ve been out of the NFL for more than two years now. You can just be a normal muscular guy. You don’t have to push the weight of six offensive linemen. You’re making us all look bad for being so lazy the past two months. 

