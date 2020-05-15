Best of SI: Will the Pandemic Crash National Women's Soccer League?

All76ers
Emily Menges likes to move. Before games, the Portland Thorns FC defender generally strolls around town, stopping at a farmers’ market (“So Portland,” she says. “I know.”) before heading to Providence Park to warm up. So on Saturday, April 18, which should have been the Thorns’ National Women’s Soccer League season opener—broadcast on CBS All-Access—she awoke with a pit in her stomach. The game had long been canceled. So had the farmers’ market.

Menges just hopes this break, caused by the pandemic, doesn’t become permanent. “I do worry,” she says. “Every player knows how precarious this league is. It is scary to think about.”

She is right to be concerned. Since its 2013 launch, the NWSL has faced a central paradox: Despite featuring beloved World Cup heroes, the league has failed to attract widespread notice. This season, though, it finally seemed poised for a breakthrough: Stars like Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd and Rose Lavelle have reached new heights of celebrity—and the media was catching up. On March 11, the NWSL announced a landmark deal with CBS that, for the first time, would air games on network TV. Just a few hours later, though, Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 and the NBA shut down. The NWSL followed, wiping away not only Menges’s season opener in Portland, but that day’s CBS headliner, between Lavelle’s Washington Spirit and Rapinoe’s OL Reign.

Click Here to read the rest of "Will the Pandemic Crash the National Women's Soccer League?" for FREE at Sports Illustrated!

76ers' Brett Brown Reveals Ideal Number for Joel Embiid's Playoff Minutes

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown recently revealed how many minutes he would like for Joel Embiid to play in the NBA Playoffs.

Justin Grasso

Brett Brown Praises Ben Simmons' 'Outstanding' Effort During Recovery

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown recently recalled the game when Ben Simmons injured his back, and re-visited the disturbing details.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: Revisiting Allen Iverson's 2001 NBA MVP Speech

On this day in 2001, Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson was named the MVP of the NBA.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Al Horford Linked to Detroit Pistons as Potential Trade Target

Philadelphia 76ers reserve big man Al Horford has been recently linked to the Detroit Pistons as a potential trade target.

Justin Grasso

If 76ers Don't Resume, Glenn Robinson III & Alec Burks Could Benefit in Free Agency

Philadelphia 76ers trade acquisitions Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III look forward to hitting the NBA Free Agency market this offseason. If the 2019-2020 season concludes without resuming, they could both benefit from the canceled season.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Where Does College Football Stand Amidst This Global Crisis?

Ross Dellenger delves into the trials and tribulations that College Football and the NCAA face as the start of the next season comes closer.

SI Wire

Ben Simmons: Matisse Thybulle 'Knows He's One of NBA's Best Defenders'

Philadelphia 76ers star point guard Ben Simmons recently talked about how confident Matisse Thybulle is on the defensive side of the ball.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Mike Scott Provided 600 Meals to Overnight Staff at CHOP

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Mike Scott teamed up with Red Bull to donate 600 meals to the overnight staff at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Justin Grasso

2020 NBA Draft: Philadelphia 76ers Land Stanford Guard in Mock Draft

In NBC Sports Philly's latest 2020 NBA Draft prediction, the Philadelphia 76ers land a pure shooter from Standford in Tyrell Terry.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Richard Hamilton Was ‘Low-Key Scared’ of Facing Kobe Bryant

Rip Hamilton admits playing against Kobe was scary.

SI Wire