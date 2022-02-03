NBA Writer Buying Stock in Potential Simmons, Beal Swap

Over the offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers shopped around the disgruntled All-Star guard Ben Simmons. As they received package offers, including several role players and picks, Sixers President of Basketball Operations had his eyes set on players like Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal.

Assuming that one or both of those guys might request a trade sooner than later as their teams weren't equipped to make a run on paper, Morey believed there might've been a legitimate shot at using Simmons as bait to acquire one of them.

Lillard reiterated his loyalty to the Portland Trail Blazers many times. At this point, the chances of Lillard getting moved before the trade deadline kicks in are non-existent. As for Beal, rumors are beginning to swirl.

Despite the Wizards getting off to a hot start to the 2021-2022 season, they've come back down to earth recently. Following their win over the Sixers on Wednesday night, the Wizards are now 24-27. They sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

It's clear that Washington needs to make a move before the deadline if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive, but the idea of moving Beal before he could potentially leave the Wizards in free agency looms in DC.

Over the summer, the Wizards were rumored to have an interest in Ben Simmons. Those rumors were short-lived, though. But as the Sixers keep their eyes on Beal and Simmons remains hopeful he gets traded before the deadline, some believe a Simmons-Beal trade is a possibility, and The Ringer's Bill Simmons is buying stock in that notion.

"I think there is something there with Beal-Simmons. No inside info, just I think it’s something that’s logical. … Brooklyn has really cracked down on this Harden thing. They are like, ‘Look, we’re not helping this happen. We want James to be here. This is how we want it to play out. So enough.’ There is a lot of behind-the-scenes maneuvering and finger-pointing with how some of this stuff has come out. But I think Brooklyn is pretty emboldened on the F U stance with a Simmons-Harden trade.”

It's no secret at this point the Sixers plan to pursue Brooklyn's James Harden in the summer if they hold onto Simmons through the trade deadline.

But if there is a move to be made now that could help out Joel Embiid, who's having another MVP-caliber year, then the Sixers would be foolish not to explore it.

Beal's availability remains unclear, but there's certainly smoke surrounding a possible breakup between the star guard and the Wizards. If Washington shops Beal around by request or not, the Sixers will more than likely be in the market for the 28-year-old All-Star.

