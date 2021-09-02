Damian Lillard Possibly Hints at Wanting to Play With Ben Simmons

After dragging on all offseason, it looks like we are finally approaching the end of the Ben Simmons saga. The former number one pick has formally requested out of Philadelphia and has no intentions of showing up to training camp.

Daryl Morey has remained patient all summer, waiting for the right deal to come long. As many reported, Damian Lillard was his top prize in trade discussions.

In the end, Lillard decided he wants to start the season in Portland. Now that it's clear the All-Star guard is staying put, should Morey shift his focus to the Blazers' other starting guard?

When the rumor mill first started to swirl after the Sixers' postseason exit, many had their eyes on Portland as a trade partner. Not for Lillard, but CJ McCollum. Multiple analysts felt a Simmons/McCollum swap was beneficial for both teams.

NBA players have been known for dropping subtle hints on social media, and we might have just gotten another. Lillard recently liked a photo on Twitter of himself and Simmons in Trail Blazers' uniforms. Is he implying he wants to play with the former number one pick?

There might be some better fits out there, but Simmons does make some sense alongside Lillard. The combination of Lillard's high-powered offense and Simmons' all-world defense would certainly make Portland more competitive.

Lillard could also help cover up the weakest part of Simmons' game. We have seen in the past that he has struggled in the postseason when the game slows down. Sharing the floor with a player like Lillard would make it almost a non-issue.

When it comes to crunch time, few players are more lethal than Lillard. His ability to take over games late could allow Simmons to focus on his defense and facilitation, the two best parts of his game.

Lillard is likely just stirring the pot to get fans talking, but these types of things typically aren't a coincidence.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.