Boston Celtics Sweep the Philadelphia 76ers

Following the Game 3 loss against the Boston Celtics on Friday night, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid made it very clear that he never wants to look back on his career and see he was on a team that got swept in the playoffs. "I don't want that in my resume," the big man said, following a hard-fought loss.

Although Embiid is far from the reason for the Sixers' struggles in the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs, the veteran center mentioned he still feels the need to do more. Unfortunately for Embiid and the Sixers, what they brought to the table in Game 4 just simply wasn't enough.

Once again, the 76ers put up a good fight from the jump. And in comparison to previous games, the Sixers collectively had a much better effort as the scoring was spread out across the team. Also, the defensive effort from the Sixers was solid, but they just couldn't match Boston's offensive production. The inability to keep up offensively caused the Sixers to take a four-point loss on Sunday as Boston defeated Philly 110-106, picking up their fourth win of the playoffs remaining undefeated.

Now, the 76ers' surprisingly underwhelming season comes to an end in the worst way possible. As they entered the 2019-2020 season with first-seed aspirations and the idea of being "built for the playoffs," the sixth-seeded 76ers are the first team to be eliminated from the postseason and will leave the Orlando bubble this week as they suffer from their first postseason sweep since 1999.

